Sources: Seven-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Reportedly Back In Training

As noted earlier by Brazillian swim coach Alex Pussieldi, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel is reportedly back in the water training again. Per Pussieldi’s report, news of Dressel’s training was confirmed at last weekend’s TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was seen practicing with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty’s training group at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. However, Dressel was not entered in or swimming at the actual Pro Swim Series meet.

In addition, Pussieldi’s report aligns with what sources have told SwimSwam about Dressel training.

Also this weekend, Dressel was at Speedo photoshoot in Fort Lauderdale that SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser was present at. Speedo posted a photo on Instagram with Dressel alongside swimmers Kieran Smith and Ryan Murphy.

Dressel has not swum at a formal competition since the 2022 World Championships in June 2022, where he withdrew mid-meet due to non-COVID medical reasons. In addition, he was also absent from multiple high-profile award shows where he had received nominations, such as the 2022 ESPY awards in July 2022 where he won “Best Male Olympian”, as well as the 2022 Golden Goggle awards in November 2022 where he was nominated for the “Best Relay” award for his win in the 4×100 free relay at Worlds alongside Brooks Curry, Justin Ress, and Ryan Held.

In September 2022, Dressel made a post on Instagram stating that he hadn’t swum since Worlds. “I know I can have swimming and happiness. I had them both at one point in my life and I’m working on it. If you need a break, take one,” he said in that Instagram post. “I’ll be back.”

Dressel has continued to be fairly quiet on social media other than brand posts. On Monday however, he posted a story showing that he was reading “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit Of Less” by Greg McKeown, a book detailing how to become less overwhelmed while prioritizing what’s important.

Whether Dressel is competing or not at the Westmont Pro Series in mid-April or the Mission Viejo Pro Series in mid-May could be more indicative of his status for the 2023 U.S. Nationals meet running from June 27 to July 1, 2023. Nationals serves as the qualifying meet for the 2023 U.S. World Championships team.