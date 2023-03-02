Arizona State Ties Pac-12 Record in 200 Medley Relay; Cal & Stanford DQed

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Arizona State Sun Devils opened up the 2023 Pac-12 Championships with a win, a Meet Record, and a Pac-12 Record tying 1:21.69 in the 200 yard medley relay.

The team of Jack Dolan, Leon Marchand, Max McCusker, and Jonny Kulow combined for the new record-setting effort.

Records Tied or Broken:

Meet Record: 1:22.16, 2020, Cal (Daniel Carr, Reece Whitley, Pawel Sendyk, Ryan Hoffer) – Broken

Pac-12 Conference Record: 1:21.69, 2022, Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Liam Bell, Trenton Julian, Daniel Carr) – Tied

School Record: 1:22.25, 2022, Arizona State (Jack Dolan, John Heaphy, Cody Bybee, Grant House) – Broken

Splits Comparisons:

Arizona State Cal Cal Arizona State 2023 Pac-12 Championships 2022 NCAAs (Co-Pac-12 Record) 2020 Pac-12s (Old Meet Record) 2022 NCAAs (old school record) Back Dolan – 20.65 Seeliger – 20.08 Carr – 20.62 Dolan – 20.64 Breast Marchand – 22.98 Bell – 22.71 Whitley – 23.52 Heaphy – 23.31 Fly McCusker – 19.66 Julian – 20.12 Sendyk – 19.75 Bybee – 19.83 Free Kulow – 18.40 Carr – 18.78 Hoffer – 18.27 House – 18.47 1:21.69 1:21.69 1:22.16 1:22.25

That time from Arizona State would have placed them tied-for-3rd at last year’s NCAA Championships with NC State and Cal. Texas swam 1:21.36 and Florida was 1:21.13, breaking the NCAA Record for the win.

Besides the record-setting implications, the result of that 200 medley relay was significant for the Sun Devils in another way: their two main competitors for the team title, Cal and Stanford, were both disqualified for early exchanges. Arizona State touched first (Cal was a 1:22.9 and Stanford was a 1:23.4 before the DQs), but those disqualifications will cost them 34 and 32 points, respectively, which could be big if the team battle is close.

Unlike the women’s meet, the men’s Pac-12 Championships only scores two heats – meaning that it’s not as costly as it could have been otherwise.