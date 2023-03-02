Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Ties Pac-12 Record in 200 Medley Relay; Cal & Stanford DQed

Comments: 4

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Arizona State Sun Devils opened up the 2023 Pac-12 Championships with a win, a Meet Record, and a Pac-12 Record tying 1:21.69 in the 200 yard medley relay.

The team of Jack DolanLeon MarchandMax McCusker, and Jonny Kulow combined for the new record-setting effort.

Records Tied or Broken:

  • Meet Record: 1:22.16, 2020, Cal (Daniel Carr, Reece Whitley, Pawel Sendyk, Ryan Hoffer) – Broken
  • Pac-12 Conference Record: 1:21.69, 2022, Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Liam Bell, Trenton Julian, Daniel Carr) – Tied
  • School Record: 1:22.25, 2022, Arizona State (Jack Dolan, John Heaphy, Cody Bybee, Grant House) – Broken

Splits Comparisons:

Arizona State Cal Cal Arizona State
2023 Pac-12 Championships 2022 NCAAs (Co-Pac-12 Record) 2020 Pac-12s (Old Meet Record)
2022 NCAAs (old school record)
Back Dolan – 20.65 Seeliger – 20.08 Carr – 20.62 Dolan – 20.64
Breast Marchand – 22.98 Bell – 22.71 Whitley – 23.52 Heaphy – 23.31
Fly McCusker – 19.66 Julian – 20.12 Sendyk – 19.75 Bybee – 19.83
Free Kulow – 18.40 Carr – 18.78 Hoffer – 18.27 House – 18.47
1:21.69 1:21.69 1:22.16 1:22.25

That time from Arizona State would have placed them tied-for-3rd at last year’s NCAA Championships with NC State and Cal. Texas swam 1:21.36 and Florida was 1:21.13, breaking the NCAA Record for the win.

Besides the record-setting implications, the result of that 200 medley relay was significant for the Sun Devils in another way: their two main competitors for the team title, Cal and Stanford, were both disqualified for early exchanges. Arizona State touched first (Cal was a 1:22.9 and Stanford was a 1:23.4 before the DQs), but those disqualifications will cost them 34 and 32 points, respectively, which could be big if the team battle is close.

Unlike the women’s meet, the men’s Pac-12 Championships only scores two heats – meaning that it’s not as costly as it could have been otherwise.

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Thunderbolt
8 minutes ago

What does Stanford’s DQ mean for qualifying for NCAAs? I think they only had a B time prior to Pac-12s.

0
0
Reply
Swimswammer
Reply to  Thunderbolt
5 minutes ago

B cut allows them to swim since they have an A cut in another relay

0
0
Reply
Thunderbolt
Reply to  Swimswammer
2 seconds ago

Thanks for the reply. As a Card fan, great to hear.

0
0
Reply
mama dressel
20 minutes ago

Certaintly one to watch for at NCAA. Who else is excited? plus they’re hot

1
-2
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!