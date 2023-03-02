Arizona State Gets a 2nd Pac-12 Record on Wednesday Night, in the 800 Free Relay

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
Arizona State got their second win and Pac-12 Record of the night on Wednesday when their 800 free relay swam 6:06.30. That knocked half-a-second off Stanford’s old record set at the 2022 NCAA Championships, as well as more than a second off the Pac-12 Championship Record.
The group was led off by a 1:30.77 in the 200 free from Frenchman Leon Marchand, which is the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. He entered conference season with the best time in 7 events, of which the 200 free was not one, and while some of those have been beaten by swimmers at earlier conference championship meets, he remains the top swimmer in the NCAA in five races:
- 200 free – 1:30.77
- 500 free – 4:07.81
- 200 IM – 1:38.89
- 400 IM – 3:31.84
- 200 breast – 1:48.82
With his individual swims still to go, and with other conferences having been concluded, still holding five #1 individual times is an unheard-of feat in modern NCAA swimming.
He was joined on the relay by Grant House, Patrick Sammon, and Julian Hill.
Splits Comparison:
|Arizona State
|Stanford
|Arizona State
|2023 Pac-12s
|2022 NCAAs (old Pac-12 Record
|
2022 Pac-12s (old Meet Record)
|1st leg
|Marchand – 1:30.77
|Minakov – 1:31.49
|House – 1:30.54
|2nd leg
|House – 1:31.61
|Maurer – 1:32.60
|Swift – 1:33.61
|3rd leg
|Sammon – 1:32.06
|Polonsky – 1:31.38
|Hill – 1:32.20
|4th leg
|Hill – 1:31.86
|Forst – 1:31.36
|
Marchand – 1:31.16
|Total Time
|6:06.30
|6:06.83
|6:07.51
All four members of Stanford’s relay that held the old Pac-12 Record returned this season, though they swapped out Andrei Minakov for Andres Dupont. That group finished 3rd on Wednesday in 6:11.08, with only about 2 seconds accounted for in the personnel change, so that might be a sign that they’re gearing up a big taper for NCAAs.
The swim is a second-straight Pac-12 title in the event for Arizona State, and the first time they’ve ever successfully defended a relay title. With three out of the four swimmers returning, the team dropped 1.2 seconds off their time from last year.