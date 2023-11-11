Cameron McEvoy Checks In With 22.23 50 Free Victory At QLD Prep Meet

2023 QUEENSLAND MEDAL SHOTS LC PREP MEET #2 (AUS)

Friday, November 10th – Sunday, November 12th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

Queensland, Australia

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entries/Live Results

The 2023 Queensland Medal Shots LC Preparation Meet saw day one action unfold from Brisbane Aquatic Center today.

22-year-old World Record holder Kaylee McKeown was entered in the 50m breast, 100m breast and 50m free for day one but the Griffith star wound up not starting any of her events. She still has the 100m fly on her agenda for day two, although her absence today may mean she won’t be there for that race either.

World champion Cameron McEvoy did dive in, however, taking on his bread-and-butter men’s 50m free event.

The 29-year-old Somerville House Aquatics star got to the wall first in a time of 22.23 to just get the edge over USC’s Thomas Nowakowski. Nowakowski settled for silver in 22.26 as the only other swimmer to delve under the 23-second territory.

Nowakowski also took on the 100m free where the 22-year-old topped the podium in a mark of 50.16 later in the day.

As for McEvoy’s 50m free, he’s already been as quick as 22.00 this season, a result he put up at the first Queensland Medal Shots Prep Meet that took place last month. That ranks the Aussie 10th in the world thus far with the Queensland Championships on the horizon for next month.

Additional winners included Great Britain’s Cassie Wild winning the women’s 100m back in 1:03.57 while 16-year-old Jaclyn Barclay won her age category in the women’s 100m free in 57.49.