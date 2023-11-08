Kaylee McKeown Bound For Breaststroke In Brisbane

2023 QUEENSLAND MEDAL SHOTS LC PREP MEET #2 (AUS)

Friday, November 10th – Sunday, November 12th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

Queensland, Australia

LCM (50m)

Entries/Live Results

The second of two Queensland Medal Shots Long Course Preparation Meets is slated to get underway on Friday, November 10th. The first edition took place last month while both competitions mark fine-tuning opportunities ahead of December’s Queensland Championships.

At the first QLD Medal Shots meet we saw world champion Cameron McEvoy produce a time of 22.00 in the men’s 50m free. The 29-year-old Somerville House Aquatics star is expected to race in that event this time around as well where he’ll face 22-year-old Thomas Nowakowski of the USC Spartans once again.

Another world champion set to dive in is 22-year-old Kaylee McKeown. The Griffith star is bypassing her bread-and-butter backstroke events to instead try the 50m and 100m breaststroke events on for size.

This is far from the first time McKeown has dabbled in breaststroke, however. The Olympic champion showed her versatility in clocking a lifetime best in the 100m breast in February of this year. While competing at the Victorian LC Open Championships, McKeown registered a time of 1:06.86 to knock a second off her previous career-quickest of 1:07.85 from 2020.

Periodically racing breaststroke has paid dividends for McKeown in the 200m IM. In 2022 when she earned silver in the event at the World Championships, McKeown’s breaststroke split was 37.32. This year in Fukuoka, McKeown punched a split of 37.18 for the fastest leg of the field in just the heats, although she wound up ultimately dropping the event.

McKeown is entered as the top seed in both the 50m and 100m breast where she’ll fend off two teenagers in 16-year-old Hayley Mackinder, also of Griffith, as well as 15-year-old Olympia Pope of Miami.

Additional ones to watch this weekend include Flynn Southam, Leah Neale, Milla Jansen, David Morgan and Chelsea Gubecka.