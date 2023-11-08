Nevada HS State Champion Phoebe McClaren Sends Verbal To St. Bonaventure (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoebe McClaren of Boulder City, Nevada, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Saint Bonaventure University. McClaren is in her final year at Boulder City High School, and will arrive in New York next fall for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Saint Bonaventure University!! Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for their support and encouragement to get me here. GO BONNIES!!”

McClaren, who trains year-round with the Boulder City Henderson Heatwave, swims freestyle events ranging from the 200 to the 1650. She does better as the distance goes up, as she owns a Winter Juniors cut in the 1500m freestyle.

McClaren got under the Winter Juniors time standard at the Futures this summer, where she clocked a 17:14.31 to finish 3rd overall. She also dropped over a second and a half in the 400m free to go a best time of 4:27.00.

This past May at the Nevada High School State Championships, McClaren successfully defended her state title in the 200 and 500 free. She logged a 1:55.53 to take the 200, then stopped the clock at 5:03.67 to win the 500 by over 7 seconds.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:55.20

500 free – 4:59.89

1000 free – 10:17.40

1650 free – 17:04.89

St. Bonaventure is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the A-10 Conference, where the women finished 9th out of 11 teams this past spring. McClaren is already positioned to be inside scoring range in the 1650, as it took a 17:16.84 to break into the top-16 this year.

McClaren’s arrival is timely, as the Bonnies did not have any scorers in the 1650 this spring. Owning the top time of the season was Maria Mangini, who logged an 18:41.69 at A-10s to finish 33rd.

Joining McClaren in St. Bonaventure’s incoming class next fall is Hana Wienckowski and Alessandra Ren.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.