WR Holder Ariarne Titmus: “I’m Feeling Really Good For Comm Games”

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

21-year-old Ariarne Titmus may have opted out of this year’s World Championships in Budapest, but the Aussie is now ready to rock at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After contracting COVID-19 after the Australian International Team Trials, the women’s 400m freestyle world record holder explains how ‘she is finally feeling back to herself’, just in time to potentially produce something special in Birmingham.

“I think I’ve got some really good work in,” says the Dean Boxall-trained Titmus. “I’ve made some shifts and I’m feeling really good for Comm Games. I think I’ve improved in some areas since Trials.”

At this year’s Aussie Trials this past May, Titmus put up a super strong 200m free outing of 1:53.31, a mark less than half a second off of the world record and just .22 away from her 1:53.09 national record clocked in 2021.

But her groundbreaking performance came in the 400m, where she took down a legendary Katie Ledecky (USA) world record with a monster result of 3:56.40.

At these Commonwealth Games, Titmus is set to take on the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events. She’ll not only have her own domestic rivals of Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Madi Wilson and Kiah Melverton with which to contend. But, she’ll also be taking on 15-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh of Canada specifically in the 4free.

In the video above, listen to Titmus explain what clocked with her WR-setting performance from earlier this year, as well as what she believes she has in store in Birmingham just days from now.