Eva Okaro Brings The 50 Free Heat On Night 4 Of British Summer Championships

2022 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Eva Okaro highlighted day 4 of the 2022 British Summer Championships with the 15-year-old taking her age group’s 50m freestyle title handily.

Producing a time of 25.87, Okaro of Sevenoaks clocked a mark that would have topped both the women’s 17-year-old and 19-year-old fields here in Sheffield. Okaro, who turns 16 in November, owns a lifetime best of 25.45 in this event, a time she registered en route to taking bronze in the 50m free at the 2021 European Junior Championships.

Northhampton’s Betsy Wizard was another winner on the night, topping the women’s 200 fly podium in a time of 2:13.00. That was enough to just out-touch Yvonne Brown of Aberdeen who earned silver in 2:13.33.

The men’s 100m free (19+) saw two competitors get under the 50-second threshold, led by Alex Cohoon of Loughborough. Cohoon clocked a mark of 49.60, while Sheffield’s Thomas Watkin was immediately behind in 49.67.

The pair were also in the 49-second zone in the morning heats, with Cohoon earning a lifetime best of 49.66 while Watkin nearly matched his final time in 49.69. Entering this meet, neither Cohoon nor Watkin had been under 50 seconds.

Finally, Charlie Hutchison took the men’s 400m IM with a winning effort of 4:20.54. He owns a career-quickest time of 4:17.63, a result he registered at the 2019 European Junior Championships.