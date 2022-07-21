2022 British Summer Championships Kick Off At Ponds Forge

2022 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, July 22nd – Thursday, July 28th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

Entries

While the upper echelons of British Swimming are making final preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which kick off next week, there is still a hoard of talent headed to Sheffield for the British Summer Championships.

Names to the tune of Jakob Goodman, William Bell, Mia Slevin, Leah Schlosshan, Honey Osrin, Elliot Clogg, Lily Booker, Leah Crisp and Charlie Hutchison are among the swimmers ready to vie for titles at Ponds Forge over the course of the 7-day affair beginning tomorrow.

Of note, the top 24 ranked swimmers in each event and age group were invited to race at these Championships, save for the 800m and 1500m free events where the top 18 were invited. Times from March 11th to May 8th were considered and we’ll be seeing age groups in the following categories here: 13/14yrs, 15yrs, 16yrs, 17yrs, 18yrs & 19+.

Swim England’s Head of Swimming Talent Richard Blackshaw said of these Championships, “The British and English Summer Nationals provide so many important opportunities for swimmers development, ones that has not been available since COVID.

“The meets will provide racing experiences at both British and Home Nation levels to develop arena skills and compete at an end of summer competition.”