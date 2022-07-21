Federica Toma Among Day 3 Winners At Italian Summer Championships

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2022 Italian Summer Championships continued in Ostia, with swimmers vying for the remaining spots on the European Championships roster for Italy.

The women’s 200m back saw Federica Toma double up on her 100m back victory from last night. In the longer distance here in Ostia, the 20-year-old put up a mark of 2:09.76, edging out national record holder Margherita Panziera by just .23.

Panziera settled for silver in 2:09.99 while Alessia Bianchi rounded out the podium in 2:11.56.

A minimum time of 2:10.00 was needed to qualify for this year’s European Championships; therefore, both Toma and Panziera shimmied under the threshold.

Although newly-minted 100m backstroke world record holder Thomas Ceccon was expected to be behind the blocks for the men’s 50m fly tonight, the mustachioed 21-year-old was a no-show.

In his stead, Lorenzo Gargani got to the wall first, logging a time of 23.38 for the win. That checked in as a lifetime best for the 22-year-old overtaking his previous PB of 23.46 posted just last month. His time tonight qualified him for the European Championships, well as rendered Gargani as Italy’s 4th fastest performer all-time in the 50m fly event.

We reported earlier how 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi made some magic happen in the men’s 200m freestyle, producing a new lifetime best of 1:47.42 en route to silver.

Taking the title was Stefano Di Cola who clocked a near personal best in 1:46.82 to qualify for the European championships while Filippo Megli tied Galossi for silver.

The women’s 400m free saw one competitor get under the 4:10 barrier in the form of Antonietta Cesarano. Cesarano notched a time of 4:09.52 to qualify for the European Championships, registering a new personal best in the process.

Her result here sliced .20 off of the 4:09.72 she produced at the Italian Spring Championships where she grabbed the silver.

With Olympian Gregorio Paltrinieri still training at altitude, Luca De Tullio capitalized on the opportunity to grab the men’s 1500m freestyle gold.

De Tullio captured the victory in a time of 15:03.32, zipping to the wall over 14 seconds ahead of Fabio Dalu who touched in 15:15.74 for the silver.

Additional Winners