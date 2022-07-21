Lorenzo Galossi Clocks 1:47.42 200 Free Personal Best At 16

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday 16-year-old Loreno Galossi produced a big-time result of 7:46.28 in the men’s 800m freestyle for a new Italian Age Record and he continued his momentum into day 2.

While competing in Ostia at the Italian Summer Championships, Galossi put up a time of 1:47.42 to snag silver in the men’s 200m free, overtaking his previous lifetime best in the process.

Entering this competition, Galossi’s personal best rested at the 1:47.71 he logged at this year’s European Junior Championships. There in Romania, that time was good enough to earn the silver behind the host nation’s teenage phenom David Popovici who crushed the field in a gold medal-garnering 1:45.45.

As for Galossi here tonight, his 1:47.42 was a result of the teen opening in 52.41 and closing in 55.01 to tie Filippo Megli for the silver. Winning the race was 23-year-old Stefano Di Cola who touched in a mark of 1:46.82, just off his own personal best of 1:46.67 from the 2020 Olympic Games.

With his 1:47.42 here, Galossi remains the #2 European 18&U 200m freestyler this year, sitting behind the aforementioned Popovici who threw down a monster 1:43.21 en route to winning the World Championships title.

Top 5 European Men’s 18&U 200 Freestylers (2022)