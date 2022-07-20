Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Fires Off 7:46.28 800 Free At Italian Championships

Comments: 2

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2022 Italian Summer Championships brought the heat, with 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi firing off a lifetime best in the men’s 800m freestyle.

Building off his 400m free/800m free European Junior Championships titles, Galossi scorched a winning time of 7:46.28 to take gold here in Ostia. His result here easily overtook his previous Italian age record and lifetime best of 7:49.76 he achieved during the Italian Spring Championships this past April.

His outing here also torches the 7:52.04 it took him to win gold at the aforementioned Euro Juniors in Romania. Additionally, the Italian would have placed 6th in the men’s 800m free event at this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

Splits for his performance are below:

Galossi now ranks as the 10th fastest performer in the world this season and the teen also checks in as the 4th fastest Italian 800m freestyle performer in history.

Top 5 Italian 800m Freestyle Performers All time

  1. 7:39.27  Gregorio Paltrinieri  24 July 2019 Gwangju
  2. 7:40.77  Gabriele Detti   26 July 2017 Budapest
  3. 7:43.84  Federico Colbertaldo  29 July 2009 Rome
  4. 7:46.28 Lorenzo Galossi  20 July 2022 Rome
  5. 7:47.20 Domenico Acerenza  04 April 2019 Riccione

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Former Big10
1 hour ago

Italian team is doing really well this week

2
0
Reply
Drewbrewsbeer
Reply to  Former Big10
1 hour ago

Undefeated, even!

3
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!