16-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Fires Off 7:46.28 800 Free At Italian Championships

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, July 19th – Thursday, July 21st
- Federal Center – Frecciarossa Water Park, Ostia, Italy
- LCM (50m)
Day 2 of the 2022 Italian Summer Championships brought the heat, with 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi firing off a lifetime best in the men’s 800m freestyle.
Building off his 400m free/800m free European Junior Championships titles, Galossi scorched a winning time of 7:46.28 to take gold here in Ostia. His result here easily overtook his previous Italian age record and lifetime best of 7:49.76 he achieved during the Italian Spring Championships this past April.
His outing here also torches the 7:52.04 it took him to win gold at the aforementioned Euro Juniors in Romania. Additionally, the Italian would have placed 6th in the men’s 800m free event at this year’s World Championships in Budapest.
Splits for his performance are below:
Galossi now ranks as the 10th fastest performer in the world this season and the teen also checks in as the 4th fastest Italian 800m freestyle performer in history.
Top 5 Italian 800m Freestyle Performers All time
- 7:39.27 Gregorio Paltrinieri 24 July 2019 Gwangju
- 7:40.77 Gabriele Detti 26 July 2017 Budapest
- 7:43.84 Federico Colbertaldo 29 July 2009 Rome
- 7:46.28 Lorenzo Galossi 20 July 2022 Rome
- 7:47.20 Domenico Acerenza 04 April 2019 Riccione
Italian team is doing really well this week
Undefeated, even!