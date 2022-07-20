16-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Fires Off 7:46.28 800 Free At Italian Championships

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2022 Italian Summer Championships brought the heat, with 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi firing off a lifetime best in the men’s 800m freestyle.

Building off his 400m free/800m free European Junior Championships titles, Galossi scorched a winning time of 7:46.28 to take gold here in Ostia. His result here easily overtook his previous Italian age record and lifetime best of 7:49.76 he achieved during the Italian Spring Championships this past April.

His outing here also torches the 7:52.04 it took him to win gold at the aforementioned Euro Juniors in Romania. Additionally, the Italian would have placed 6th in the men’s 800m free event at this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

Splits for his performance are below:

Galossi now ranks as the 10th fastest performer in the world this season and the teen also checks in as the 4th fastest Italian 800m freestyle performer in history.

Top 5 Italian 800m Freestyle Performers All time