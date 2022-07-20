Are the 2024 Olympic ‘A’ and ‘B’ Cuts Closer Together Than They Were In The Past?

On Monday, the Olympic qualifying times for the Paris 2024 games were released by FINA, and one thing we noticed was that the Olympic Qualifying Times (OQT) and the Olympic Consideration Times (OCT) were much closer together than they were in the past. This is largely due to the fact that the OCTs got significantly faster compared to previous years.

For the Rio 2016 Olympic games, the OQTs were around 3.5% faster than the OCTs. In Tokyo, the gap narrowed to around 3.0%. However, for Paris, the interval between the OQTs and the OCTs was just 0.5%, a significant drop from what the average distances between the OQTs and OCTs had been in the past.

FINA likely made these changes to accommodate the smaller athlete quota for Paris 2024. While a maximum of 878 swimmers were allowed to compete at the Tokyo games, only 858 will be allowed in Paris.

As current rules stand, every event allows two entries with the OQT from each country. If a country does not have any swimmers with the OQT, one entry with the OCT is permitted. If a country does not have any swimmers with the OQT or OCT for any event, they are awarded a Universality place, where they are allowed to enter one man and one woman in one event each regardless of time. Because the OCTs are a lot faster than they were in the past, we might be seeing a lot more countries qualifying via Universality places rather than the OCT.

Rio 2016:

Olympic Qualifying Time (Men) Olympic Consideration Time (Men) % Difference Event % Difference Olympic Qualifying Time (Women) Olympic Consideration Time (Women) 22.27 23.05 3.50246969% 50 free 3.52056962% 25.28 26.17 48.99 50.70 3.490508267% 100 free 3.509094249% 54.43 56.34 1:47.97 1:51.75 3.500972492% 200 free 3.50537996% 1:58.96 2:03.13 3:50.44 3:58.51 3.501996181% 400 free 3.50088325% 4:09.08 4:17.80 N/A N/A 800 free 3.500204292% 8:33.97 8:51.96 15:14.77 15:46.79 3.500333417% 1500 free N/A N/A 54.36 56.26 3.495217071% 100 back 3.502074689% 1:00.25 1:02.36 1:58.22 2:02.36 3.501945525% 200 back 3.499234303% 2:10.60 2:15.17 1:00.57 1:02.69 3.500082549% 100 breast 3.492999263% 1:07.85 1:10.22 2:11.66 2:16.27 3.49384779% 200 breast 3.498026405% 2:26.94 2:32.08 52.36 54.19 3.495034377% 100 fly 3.506979911% 58.74 1:00.80 1:56.97 2:01.06 3.496623066% 200 fly 3.502667595% 2:09.33 2:13.86 2:00.28 2:04.39 3.417026937% 200 IM 3.500670341% 2:14.26 2:18.96 4:16.71 4:25.69 3.498110709% 400 IM 3.499611938% 4:43.46 4:53.38 3.491859082% Average % Difference 3.502953524%

Tokyo 2020:

Olympic Qualifying Time (Men) Olympic Consideration Time (Men) % Difference Event % Difference Olympic Qualifying Time (Women) Olympic Consideration Time (Women) 22.01 22.67 2.998636983% 50 free 2.987484861% 24.77 25.51 48.57 50.03 3.005970764% 100 free 2.997425524% 54.38 56.01 1:47.02 1:50.23 2.999439357% 200 free 3.001364256% 1:57.28 2:00.80 3:46.78 3:53.58 2.99850075% 400 free 3.001210165% 4:07.90 4:15.34 7:54.31 8:08.54 3.000147583% 800 free 2.999844164% 8:33.36 8:48.76 15:00.99 15:28.02 3.000033297% 1500 free 2.999879037% 16:32.04 17:01.80 53.85 55.47 3.008356546% 100 back 3.004149378% 1:00.25 1:02.06 1:57.50 2:01.03 3.004255319% 200 back 2.998696219% 2:10.39 2:14.30 59.93 1:01.73 3.003504088% 100 breast 2.996868943% 1:07.07 1:09.08 2:10.35 2:14.26 2.999616417% 200 breast 3.003023639% 2:45.52 149.89 51.96 53.52 3.002309469% 100 fly 3.004143646% 57.92 2:29.66 1:56.48 1:59.97 2.9962225275% 200 fly 2.9977419615% 2:08.43 2:12.28 1:59.67 2:03.26 2.999916437% 200 IM 3.002414001% 2:12.56 2:16.54 4:15.84 4:21.46 2.196685428% 400 IM 3.0001472014% 4:38.53 4:4t6.89 2.943828212% Average % Difference 2.999694129%

Paris 2024: