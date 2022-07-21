Burdisso, Miressi, Pilato Grab Gold On Italian Summer Championships Day 2

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Italian Summer Championships continued tonight in Ostia, with athletes vying for the remaining spots on the nation’s roster for this year’s European Championships.

16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi‘s performance in the men’s 800m free was a key highlight of the evening. The two-time European Junior Championships gold medalist produced a time of 7:46.28 in the men’s 800m free to rock a new age record and insert himself among Italy’s best-ever performers in the event.

You can read more about his age record-breaking swim here.

In other races, Ilaria Bianchi logged the quickest mark in the women’s 100m fly, posting 58.71 as the only swimmer under the 59-second threshold. That result was good enough to qualify her for next month’s European Championships.

The men’s 200m fly saw Northwestern student-athlete Federico Burdisso burn the field, hitting a result of 1:55.45. That beat out the next closest competitor Giacomo Carini by over a second, with Carini logging 1:56.96 for silver.

Burdisso took bronze in this event at the 2020 Olympic Games and also owns the Iitalian national record in his lifetime best of 1:54.28 hit during the 2021 European Championships.

Alessandro Miressi was too quick to catch in the men’s 100 free tonight, collecting gold in a time of 48.41. That held off Lorenzo Zazzeri who was right behind in 48.56 while Leonardo Deplano rounded out the top 3 in 48.72.

Miressi’s time here was just .10 outside of the 48.31 he put up in Budapest to place 8th in the men’s 100m free final.

Last night’s 100m breaststroke victor Benedetta Pilato struck gold again, producing a time of 30.03 to convincingly win the women’s 50 breast.

Arianna Castiglioni was next to the wall in 30.68 while Lisa Angiolini was also under the 31-second threshold in 30.84 for bronze.

Additional Winners: