Daniel Diehl Rockets to 1:57.62 200 Back at YMCA Nationals, #3 All-Time 15-16 Boys

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Wednesday night’s finals of the 2022 LCM YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, Cumberland Y 16-year-old Daniel Diehl brought the house down with a blistering 1:57.62 in the 200 back. After breaking the 15-16 boys National Age Group Record in the LCM 100 back earlier this year, Diehl has now risen to #3 all-time in the age group in the 200 back. He only sits behind American backstroke legends Aaron Piersol and Ryan Murphy now.

Here are the newly updated all-time rankings for the 15-16 boys LCM 200 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:57.03 Aaron Piersol 2000 Spring Nationals 2 1:57.39 Ryan Murphy 2012 Olympic Trials 3 1:57.62 Daniel Diehl 2022 YMCA LCM Nationals 4 1:57.70 Carson Foster 2018 Summer Nationals 5 1:58.10 Michael Taylor 2015 Summer Nationals 6 1:58.51 Austin Katz 2015 World Jr Champs 7 1:58.75 Maximus Williamson International Team Trials 8 1:58.96 Jacob Pebley 2010 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 9 1:59.68 Bryce Mefford 2015 Summer Nationals 10 1:59.98 Jack Conger 2011 Summer Nationals

Diehl’s swim tonight would have put him 7th at the International Team Trials in April. Diehl competed at those Trials, where he qualified for the B final with what was then his personal best of 1:59.52.

He took the race out fast tonight, splitting 26.84 on the first 50 then following it up with a 29.38, for a 56.22 on the first 100. He held it together on the 3rd 50, splitting 29.91, putting him into the 150m turn at 1:26.13. Diehl faded down the stretch, however, bringing the race home in 31.49 on the final 50.

Moreover, the swim came on the back end of a tough double for Diehl. The 16-year-old had already won the men’s 200m free at the beginning of the session, essentially matching his personal best with a 1:50.13.