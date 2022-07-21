Daniel Diehl Rockets to 1:57.62 200 Back at YMCA Nationals, #3 All-Time 15-16 Boys

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 19 to 23, 2022
- LCM (50m)
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
On Wednesday night’s finals of the 2022 LCM YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, Cumberland Y 16-year-old Daniel Diehl brought the house down with a blistering 1:57.62 in the 200 back. After breaking the 15-16 boys National Age Group Record in the LCM 100 back earlier this year, Diehl has now risen to #3 all-time in the age group in the 200 back. He only sits behind American backstroke legends Aaron Piersol and Ryan Murphy now.
Here are the newly updated all-time rankings for the 15-16 boys LCM 200 back:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|1:57.03
|Aaron Piersol
|2000 Spring Nationals
|2
|1:57.39
|Ryan Murphy
|2012 Olympic Trials
|3
|1:57.62
|Daniel Diehl
|2022 YMCA LCM Nationals
|4
|1:57.70
|Carson Foster
|2018 Summer Nationals
|5
|1:58.10
|Michael Taylor
|2015 Summer Nationals
|6
|1:58.51
|Austin Katz
|2015 World Jr Champs
|7
|1:58.75
|Maximus Williamson
|International Team Trials
|8
|1:58.96
|Jacob Pebley
|2010 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
|9
|1:59.68
|Bryce Mefford
|2015 Summer Nationals
|10
|1:59.98
|Jack Conger
|2011 Summer Nationals
Diehl’s swim tonight would have put him 7th at the International Team Trials in April. Diehl competed at those Trials, where he qualified for the B final with what was then his personal best of 1:59.52.
He took the race out fast tonight, splitting 26.84 on the first 50 then following it up with a 29.38, for a 56.22 on the first 100. He held it together on the 3rd 50, splitting 29.91, putting him into the 150m turn at 1:26.13. Diehl faded down the stretch, however, bringing the race home in 31.49 on the final 50.
Moreover, the swim came on the back end of a tough double for Diehl. The 16-year-old had already won the men’s 200m free at the beginning of the session, essentially matching his personal best with a 1:50.13.
Excited for his 100bk later this meet