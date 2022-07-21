2022 YMCA LC Nationals Day 2: Anna Moesch Does It Again, Goes 1:59.59 200 Free PB

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores:

Combined:

Greater Monmouth YMCA — 363.5 Greater Somerset County YMCA — 337 Lakeland Hils Family YMCA — 309 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 261 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA — 247

Men:

Greater Monmouth YMCA — 192 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 182 Western Branch YMCA — 178 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 140 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA — 121

Women:

Greater Somerset County YMCA — 260 Greater Monmouth YMCA — 171.5 York And York County YMCA/Upper Main Line YMCA — 159 Lakeland Hils Family YMCA — 127

One of the biggest highlights on night two of the YMCA Nationals was Daniel Diehl‘s 1:57.67 200 back, which puts him at #3 all-time in the 15-16 age group rankings. That wasn’t his only win from the session though, as earlier on, he put up a 1:50.13 to win the 200 free by over three seconds. That time is just 0.01 seconds slower than his personal best time of 1:50.12.

On the womens’ side of the meet, there’s been a recurring theme: 16-year-old Anna Moesch‘s dominance. After being stuck in the 2:03-point range for a year (including her 2:03.35 from U.S. trials this April), she went on to drop a 1:59.59 in the 200 free tonight, taking nearly four seconds off her previous best time of 2:03.14. She had some incredible closing speed, splitting 27.58/30.95/31.00 on her first 150 and then closing in a scintillating 30.06 last 50. Yesterday, Moesch threw down a 54.33 100 free that ranks her #5 all-time in the US 15-16 age group. Also having a great performance in the 200 free was Alexa Fulton of the Upper Main Line YMCA, who clocked a time of 2:02.92 to place second. Her best time prior to today was a 2:03.92.

Moesch later on went to anchor Greater Somerset County YMCA’s womens’ 200 free relay in a 24.76, just a few tenths off her 24.43 anchor on the 200 medley relay yesterday. Her, Emily Thompson (26.73 leadoff), Caitlyn Hughes (26.19) and Zoe Arakelian (26.89) won that race in a time of 1:44.57. Two other impressive performances in the 200 free relay came from Fulton and Kirsti McEnroe of the Greater Spartanburg YMCA, who clocked leadoff splits of 25.70 and 25.79 respectively to secure themselves US Nationals cuts.

In the mens’ 200 free relay, it was Liam Simmons (24.30 leadoff), Zachary Redding (23.76), Alek Elder (23.80), and Tommy Janton (23.14) who won for the Western Branch YMCA in a time of 1:35.00.

15-year-old Sarah Rodrigues won the womens’ 200 back handily by nearly four seconds, touching in a 2:14.95. She was just under a second faster three weeks ago, when she went 2:13.99 at the Jeffrey Mace Summer Sizzle.

There was a close race between Giona Lavorini of the Butler County YMCA and Grace Hunt of the Greater Spartanburg YMCA, who are both 15 years old, in the womens’ 200 breast. Lavorini was leading by over a second at the halfway point, but Hunt took the lead with a 40.95 third 50 at the 150-meter mark. Lavorini then pulled ahead of Hunt on the last 50, closing in 41.85 compared to Hunt’s 42.23. In the end, Lavorini beat Hunt by just 0.21 seconds in a personal best time of 2:40.31, while Hunt went 2:40.52.

Gregory Lin of the Greater Monmouth YMCA took victory in the mens’ 200 breast, clocking a 2:20.41. He shaved over two seconds off his previous personal best time of 2:22.97.