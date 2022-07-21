Futures Finalist Grace Lindberg (2023) Gives Verbal Commitment to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Lindberg from Shoreline, Washington, has verbally committed to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am SO thrilled and honored to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at Arizona State University! A huge thanks to family, friends, teammates and coaches for the endless support. I’m so excited to be a Sun Devil! FORKS UP🔱😈☀️”

Lindberg is a rising senior at Shorewood High School. She swims year-round for Cascade Swim Club and specializes in free, fly, and IM. Since the start of her junior year of high school, she has updated her times in every single event and every single distance, in both SCY and LCM. Lindberg has achieved Futures cuts in the 50/100 free, 100/200 fly, and 100 back. Lindberg earned three new PBs last weekend at Mt. Hood Sectionals (100 free – 1:00.35; 200 free – 2:06.08; 100 fly – 1:04.38), where she placed 6th in the 200 free and 18th in the 100 fly. Two weeks prior, she had gone best times in the LCM 200 free (2:06.96), 100 fly (1:04.65), 200 fly (2:20.81), 200 IM (2:27.01), and 400 IM (5:07.48) at the SMAC Summer Classic. Last summer, she was a finalist in the 400 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Santa Clarita Futures.

In SCY, she had an outstanding Sectionals meet in Arizona this past March, improving her PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 200 fly and finaling in the 50 free (19th), 100 free (7th), 200 free (5th), 500 free (9th), 100 fly (20th), and 200 fly (5th).

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 2:02.74

100 fly – 56.49

500 free – 4:56.24

200 free – 1:50.51

100 free – 51.42

50 free – 24.02

100 back – 57.98

Lindberg will join the Sun Devils’ class of 2027 with verbal commits Lia Csulak and Sonia Vaishnani.

