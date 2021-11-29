Summer Juniors Qualifier Sonia Vaishnani Makes Verbal Pledge to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sonia Vaishnani, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Helotes, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University and will head to Tempe in the fall of 2023.

“I am extremely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University! I could not be more thankful for my family, friends, and all the coaches who have continued to support me. A special thank you to the coaching staff at ASU for such an incredible opportunity and for welcoming me into the Sun Devil family. FORKS UP!!”

Vaishnani is a high school junior, studying at iUniversity Prep, an online school affiliated with the Texas public school system. She does her year-round swimming with Alamo Area Aquatics Association and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 400 free, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

She had an outstanding long course season, improving in every single LCM event except the 800 free (which she didn’t swim). At Austin Sectionals, she placed 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 400 free. She also finaled in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 fly and finished the meet with PBs in the 200 free (2:05.32), 400 free (4:21.32), 100 breast (1:13.82), 100 fly (1:05.47), 200 fly (2:22.31), and 200 IM (2:19.84). Vaishnani competed at Speedo Summer Championships-West, where she notched a PB in the 400 IM (4:56.98) and came in 13th in the 400 IM, 14th in the 200 IM, 21st in the 400 free, and 31st in the 200 breast

Vaishnani recently put up a bunch of new times in the 100 free, 1000 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast at the TXLA Senior November meet.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:52.72

200 free – 1:50.54

400 IM – 4:21.80

200 IM – 2:04.36

200 breast – 2:18.06

100 breast – 1:04.29

200 fly – 2:04.82

