Shane Ryan Among Racers At Irish Summer National Championships

2022 IRISH SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, July 20th – Sunday, July 24th

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin

LCM (50m)

Results

The Irish Summer National Championships kicked off yesterday in Dublin with Olympian Shane Ryan among the competitors.

The 28-year-old took on the men’s 50m freestyle tonight, producing a time of 23.15 to snag the silver. Topping the men’s race was 24-year-old Tom Fannon who produced a mark of 22.30 for the commemorative win.

For Fannon, the English swimmer owns a lifetime best of 22.09 produced in the semi-final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. There in Glasgow, he ultimately placed 8th in a time of 22.25.

Inge Weidemann of South Africa won the women’s edition of the 50m free, producing a mark of 25.72. It was an extremely close race with Erin Riordan getting to the wall just .03 behind in 25.75 while Danielle Hill just missed silver in a bronze medal-worthy swim of 25.76. With Riordan as the top Irish swimmer, she would actually walk away with the gold.

Weidemann also raced the 100m fly where she settled for silver in 1:02.54. Beating her was Lucy Thornton who snagged a result of 1:02.18 to take the meet title.

Additional winners thus far included Paddy Johnston taking the men’s 100m fly in 53.85 while Eoin Corby was the fastest men’s 100m breaststroker in 1:02.14.