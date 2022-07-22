Auboeck Of Loughborough Take 800 Free Relay Gold At British Summer Championships

2022 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, July 22nd – Thursday, July 28th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

The 2022 British Summer Championships got underway today in Sheffield, with the men’s and women’s 1500m freestyle events, as well as the men’s and women’s 800m free relay races on the agenda.

First, in the men’s 1500m, the 19+ age group saw Swansea’s Nathan Hughes get to the wall first in a time of 15:42.86. The 22-year-old led the grueling race from start to finish, with teammate Joseph Deighan next in line with a time of 15:45.29.

Rounding out the top 3 was Hector Pardoe, also an open water swimmer, who stopped the clock in a time of 15:50.53 to come away with the bronze.

As for the women’s 1500m, Amber Keegan of Sheffield grabbed the gold earning the top spot in a time of 16:37.19. That represented a big-time personal best for Keegan, who had never before been under the 16:40 threshold. Her career-quickest 1500m entering this meet rested at the 16:48.33 notched at this spring’s British Championships.

With her outing here this evening, Keegan rockets up the list of all-time British performers in this event from 34th to now 19th.

Loughborough took the gold in both the 800m freestyle relays for the men and women.

The former saw the squad of Michael Ripper (1:51.14), William Bell (1:51.36), Jakob Goodman (1:48.32) and Felix Auboeck (1:50.59) collectively produce a winning effort of 7:21.41.

As a reminder, Auboeck of Austria is attending graduate school in Loughborough and, therefore, represents the club at several British meets.

The squad of Ellie Walker (2:06.85), Georgina Dennis (2:04.75), Scarlett Orchard (2:07.16) and Rachel Anderson (2:00.39) punched a group effort of 8:19.15 to take the women’s relay title.