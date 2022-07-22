16 YO Ewan Lonergan Swims 2:18.51 200 Breast on Night 1 Roseville Sectionals

2022 Roseville Sectionals

July 21-24, 2022

Roseville Aquatics Complex

LCM (50 meters)

Results “2022 Summer CA-NV Sectional CCA”

Highlighting night 1 was 16 year old Ewan Lonergan (Quicksilver Swimming) who swam a 2:18.51 to win the men’s 200 breaststroke. Lonergan won the event by over two seconds and was the only swimmer under the 2:20 mark. This was a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 2:22.06 from May 2022. His new best time now places him at #62 all-time in the 15-16 age group, notably sitting him right behind 2022 NCAA runner-up in the event Max McHugh.

Also highlighting the night was Abigail Herscu (Livermore Aqua Cowboys) who swam a 2:34.04 to win the women’s 200 breast. Herscu is committed to Cal for this fall and holds a best time of 2:31.53 in the event which she swam to finish second at Wave I trials last summer.

Alto Swim Club picked up two wins on the night. Salvador Goya won the men’s 800 free in a 8:37.04, winning the event by over five seconds. That was a huge best time for the teenager as his previous best stood at a 8:59.71.

Austin Sparrow picked up the second win for ALTO winning the men’s 100 free in a 51.71. That was a best time as his previous best was a 52.41 from July 2021. Sparrow is a rising sophomore at UCSB.

Nina Statler of Walnut Creek Aquatics won the women’s 100 free in a 57.34. That was a best time by 0.8 seconds as her previous best stood at a 58.14 which she swam at this meet last summer. Statler is committed to UCSB for this fall.

Charlotte Sevin of Crow Canyon Sharks won the women’s 200 fly in a 2:17.63. That was a huge best time and her first time under the 2:20 mark as her previous best stood at a 2:20.90 which she swam a little over a month ago.

Winning the men’s 200 fly was Caleb Apodaca of De Anza Cupertino Aquatics as he won in a 2:05.81. That was just off of his best time of 2:05.04 hwihc he swam at this meet a year ago. Apodaca is a rising sophomore at Columbia.

Kyra Burns of California Capital Aquatics won the women’s 1500 free in an 18:23.87. That was a huge best time as her previous best stood at a 18:39.61.