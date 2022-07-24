Booker, Goodman Get It Done On Night 3 Of British Summer Championships

2022 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 2022 Commonwealth Games on the horizon, British swimmers not attending that quadrennial event took to the Ponds Forge pool on day 3 of the British Summer Championships.

Among them was 21-year-old Lily Booker of Loughborough, who doubled up on her previous victory in the women’s 400m IM with a win in the 200m breast.

Stopping the clock in a time of 2:26.92, Booker represented the only swimmer of the field to dip under the 2:30 threshold in the event. In doing so, she clocked a new personal best, overtaking her previous career-quickest standard of 2:27.30 from last year.

The men took on the 50m breast sprint, with Putteridge’s Lawrence Palmer cranking out a time of 28.28 to win the 19+ age category.

However, nearly beating that time in the men’s 17-year-old race was Elliot Woodburn of Millfield. Woodburn logged a mark of 28.30 to win his age race by over a second. Woodburn owns a lifetime best of 27.94 from this year’s European Junior Championships.

Additional winners tonight included multi-event winner Jakob Goodman reaping gold in the 200m fly in 1:58,76 while Sophie Shaw topped the women’s 100m back field in 1:02.09.