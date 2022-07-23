European Junior Champion Schlosshan Hits 200 Free PB In Sheffield

2022 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 British Summer Championships continued from Sheffield, with Loughborough’s Jakob Goodman kicking day 2 off with a decisive win.

Racing the 400m freestyle in the 19+ category, 22-year-old Goodman grabbed gold in a time of 3:50.26, getting to the wall over 6 seconds ahead of the field.

Goodman’s effort sliced .62 off of his previous personal best of 3:50.88 logged at last year’s British Olympic Trials.

Also in the water tonight was the just-minted European Junior champion in the women’s 200m IM, Leah Schlosshan. The City of Leeds athlete contested the women’s 17-year-old 200m freestyle, punching a time of 2:00.74 for a monster new lifetime best.

Opening in 59.32 and closing in 1:01.42, Schlosshan hacked nearly 4 seconds off of her previous career-quickest mark of 2:04.92 from just this past April.

Additional winners on the night included Mia Slevin earning gold in the women’s open 200m free in a time of 2:00.63 while Amber Keegan of Sheffield topped the women’s 400m IM field in 4:45.23.

Jamie Robertson was the top men’s 50m backstroke in 25.22 while Hatfield’s Ashley Ransomet clocked 31.99 to win the women’s 50m breaststroke event.