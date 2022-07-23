16 YO Adriana Smith Wins 2 Events on Night 2 of Roseville Sectionals

2022 ROSEVILLE SECTIONALS

July 21-24, 2022

Roseville Aquatics Complex

LCM (50 meters)

Results “2022 Summer CA-NV Sectional CCA”

Highlighting night 2 was 16 year old Adriana Smith of Orinda Aquatics who won two events of the night. Smith won the women’s 100 back in a 1:03.54. That was a huge best time as her previous best stood at a 1:04.29 which she swam at this meet a year ago. Smith is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the event.

Later in the night, Smith led off Orinda Aquatics’ women’s 400 medley relay in a 1:04.39. The team also including Lillian Struempf, Emmie Appl, and Madison Blackwell swam a final time of 4:19.96 in their win.

Struempf finished second in the women’s 200 free swimming a 2:04.86, only 0.05 seconds behind winner Kylee Sears of STAS who won in a 2:04.81. That was a best time for Sears as her previous best stood at a 2:05.18.

Winning the men’s 200 free was Trent Frandson who won in a 1:53.72. Frandson swam a 1:53.65 in prelims which just off his best time of 1:53.56 which he swam in March 2020.

17 year old Stephanie Iannaccone of Walnut Creek Aquatics won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:55.92. She won the event by over three and a half seconds. Her winning time improved upon her previous best time of 4:57.71 which she swam at this meet a year ago.

Caleb Apodaca won the men’s 400 IM in a 4:31.62 after winning the 200 fly on night 1. His win was just off his best time of 4:31.13 which he swam in July 2021.

Sean Christianson won the men’s 100 back in a 57.31. That was a huge best as his previous best of 59.01 was from May 2021. Christianson is committed to Arizona for fall 2023. Finishing behind Christianson was Thomas Roder who swam a 57.62.

Roder led off Orainda Aquatics’ winning men’s 400 medley relay in a 57.85. The team also consisting of Nathan Levy, Maciver Follmer, and Aidan Vollmar swam a final time of 3:51.58.