Mickelson and Hebert Win 2 Events Each on Night 2 of Santa Clarita Sectionals

2022 SANTA CLARITA SECTIONALS

July 21-24, 2022

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

LCM (5o meters)

Results: “2022 CA-NV Speedo Sectionals” on Meet Mobile

Highlighting night 2 of the Santa Clarita Sectionals was McKay Mickelson. Mickelson won the men’s 100 back in a 56.74 after winning the men’s 200 fly on night 1. Mickelson won the 100 back by over a second and was a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 58.05 from this meet a year ago.

Later in the night, Mickelson was a part of Team Rebel Aquatics winning men’s 400 medley relay as he led off in a 56.22, improving his best time once again. The team also consisted of Cooper Kiel, Andrew Navarro, and Steven Butler. The team combined for a final time of 3:53.19.

The 400 women’s medley relay from Team Rebel Aquatics also earned a win on the night. The team of Bridget Sullivan, Calysta Bartlett, Gabriella Lizzul, and Madeleine Hebert won in a 4:22.56.

Notably, Hebert also won the women’s 200 free swimming a 2:04.02. That improved upon her previous best time of 2:06.71 which she swam in April 2022.

Mia Chang who swims for UCLA won the women’s 100 back in a 1:04.82. Notably, Chang swam the event at Wave I Olympic Trials last summer where she swam a 1:05.24. Her best time in the event is a 1:02.42 which she swam back in August 2019.

Timothy Paisley of Mission Viejo swam a 1:52.99 to win the men’s 200 free by over two and a half seconds. Notably, he swam a 1:52.72 in prelims. That was a best time as his previous best stood at a 1:53.25 which he swam just two weeks ago. Paisley is a rising sophomore at Florida Atlantic.

Lily Borgenheimer of Maverick Aquatics won the women’s 400 IM in a 5:02.14. That improved upon her best time of 5:08.51 which she swam at the beginning of the month.

Teenager Kyle Huang of SUNN won the men’s 400 IM in a 4:38.62 to be the only man under the 4:40 mark. That was a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 4:45.80 from July 2021.