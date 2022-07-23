Leon Marchand Sets 4th French Record This Summer with 2:08.76 200 Breast

At the Spanish Summer Open National Championships, Leon Marchand blasted 2:08.76 to set a new French Record in the 200 breast. He led from the start and won the event by 4.29 seconds ahead of Iceland’s Anton McKee. That time also would have been fourth at the 2022 World Championships, behind gold medalist Zac Stubblety-Cook and dual silver medalists Yu Hanaguruma and Erik Persson. This is his fourth national record of the summer.

Leon Marchand broke the French National Record with a 2:08.76 in the 200 breaststroke…🥶pic.twitter.com/ma9re8T9oL — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) July 23, 2022

The previous French Record stood at 2:08.94, which Hugues Duboscq set to win bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games. The time is almost a half-second drop for Marchand, whose old personal best was 2:09.24, done at the San Antonio Pro Series.

Split Comparison: Marchand’s Record, Duboscq’s Record, Marchand’s Previous Lifetime Best

Marchand – 2022 Spanish Championships Duboscq – 2008 Olympic Games Marchand – 2022 San Antonio PSS 50 29.53 29.17 29.60 100 1:02.02 (32.49) 1:01.71 (32.54) 1:02.47 (32.87) 150 1:35.16 (33.14) 1:34.89 (33.18) 1:35.86 (33.39) 200 2:08.76 (33.60) 2:08.94 (34.05) 2:09.24 (33.38)

These splits show that where Marchand made the most improvement from this spring is in the front half of his race. It’s that improvement that is what got him under the French record, as his closing 100 in San Antonio was already faster than Duboscq. In 2008, Duboscq was out in 1:01.71, faster than both of Marchand’s efforts, but Marchand has strong closing speed, which was on display in both of his swims.

Though Marchand did not swim a breaststroke event at Worlds, his prowess in the stroke was still on display. On the breaststroke leg of his world-record rattling 400 IM, Marchand’s split was over three seconds faster than Phelps’ split of his world record swim. While Phelps “caught” Marchand on the freestyle leg, Marchand roared to gold in 4:04.28, a new European record and the second-fastest 400 IM in history.

As Marchand is the reigning NCAA champion in the 200-yard breast, some questioned his choice to leave the event of his program in Budapest. However, the move paid off: in addition to his superlative 400 IM, Marchand won the 200 IM and took silver in the 200 fly. In all of his events, he set new French records and was named the Male Swimmer of the Meet.

Marchand is skipping August’s European Championships and taking a break before he begins his sophomore year at ASU.