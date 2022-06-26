Leon Marchand Will Skip European Championships, Take a Break Before NCAA Season

French swimmer Leon Marchand will skip the 2022 European Aquatics Championships after winning two World Championships last week in Budapest.

The 20-year old Marchand said in an interview with France TV on Sunday that he would skip the European meet in order to both take a break and because of his academic calendar at Arizona State.

Marchand will begin his second season at Arizona State University this fall, where classes begin on August 18. The European Championships run from August 11-21 in Rome, Italy.

Last season, Marchand won the NCAA title in the 200 yard IM in 1:37.69, the fastest time in history, and also won the 200 yard breast (1:48.20) and the 400 yard IM (3:34.08).

He says that he hasn’t taken a break in two-and-a-half years, and that he knows he needs a good break in order to fully recover and come back stronger.

“I don’t want to make the same mistake as before.”

Marchand plans to train for three-to-four weeks in France before heading back to Arizona.

Marchand won both the 200 meter IM (1:55.22) and 400 meter IM (4:04.28) at last week’s World Championships. That made him the first swimmer to double in those events since American Ryan Lochte in 2011.

Marchand also added an individual silver medal in the 200 fly (1:53.37).

Marchand is just the 2nd French man in history to win a long course Worlds medal in an individual medley race. The first was his father, Xavier Marchand, who won silver in the 200 IM at the 1998 World Championships.

See the full clip of the interview here, in French: