Adam Peaty: “Broken Foot Is One Of The Best Things To Happen To Me”

The men’s sprint breaststroke events at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships were missing the reigning champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain. The 27-year-old father of one was sidelined by a foot fracture suffered in the gym just before Budapest, as we reported last month.

After six weeks out of the pool focusing on rehabilitation, the 3-time Olympic champion says he is nearly ready to defend his 100m breaststroke title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham coming up in July.

“I am 90% sure now,” Peaty told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I am quite confident, with my training and team around me, that we will be there and able to put up a good fight.”

Sandwell Aquatics Center, the newly-built aquatics competition site for the Birmingham Games, sits just 50 minutes away from where Peaty was born and raised.

“I grew up 45-50 minutes away from Birmingham,” he added. “I am a Midlands man – I was born and will probably die in the East Mids. To race in that arena, it doesn’t get much closer to home than that. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it.”

Although he missed out on Budapest this year, with a chance to defend his 50m and 100m breaststroke world titles, Peaty said of his situation, “This broken foot is one of the best things that has happened to me.”

“It has slowed me down, reminded me what is important, which is family and the support around you. But it has given me that drive, I don’t want anyone else to have those titles.

“I believe in the bottom of my heart that world records can be broken again and I am not finished yet.”