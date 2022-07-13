James Guy Says He’s Not Swimming at 2024 World Championships

FINA revealed Tuesday that the 2024 World Championships (LC) will run from February 2-18, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. This means that the typically-biannual competition is set to end just 159 days before the opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 edition was originally slated to take place in November 2023—at the time the latest the event has ever been contested in the calendar year—but was pushed back to early 2024 after the 2022 championships in Fukuoka, Japan was postponed to 2023 due to COVID concerns.

These newly-revealed dates were not exactly welcomed with open arms, as several elite swimmers took to social media to voice their concerns on the timing.

Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian at a single Games Duncan Scott questioned the announcement, stating, “I’d love to know which (if any) athletes were asked about this decision 2023 July Worlds…6 months later…Jan 2024 Worlds and then July 2024 Olympics. A totally bizarre decision and one I hope gets reconsidered! Surely just move it to 2025?”

I’d love to know which (if any) athletes were asked about this decision 🧐

2023 July Worlds…6 months later…Jan 2024 Worlds and then July 2024 Olympics. A totally bizarre decision and one I hope gets reconsidered! Surely just move it to 2025?

His British teammates James Guy and Adam Peaty were also leary of the February timeframe.

“I ain’t going” is how Guy succinctly worded his reaction, while Peaty said, “It’ll be interesting to see what Athletes thought having a World Championships after 3 years in a row of them that it would be a good idea with the Olympics that year too. January just isn’t the right time IMO.”

It'll be interesting to see what Athletes thought having a World Championships after 3 years in a row of them that it would be a good idea with the Olympics that year too. January just isn't the right time imo.

Former General Manager of the International Swimming League (ISL) team London Roar Rob Woodhouse commented, “So much for @fina1908 putting athletes first. And they will try and force top athletes to go by making it the qualifier for Olympic relays. National swim federations need to stop this.”

The revised calendar of major international events now looks as follows from 2022 through Paris 2024.

2022

July 28th -August 8th – Commonwealth Games

August 11th – August 21st – European Championships (50m)

August 30th – September 4th – World Junior Championships

September 10th – September 25th – Asian Games POSTPONED, TBD

POSTPONED, TBD December 17th – December 22nd – FINA Short Course World Championships

2023

May – Southeast Asian Games

May 6th – May 21st – Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games

July 14th – 30th – FINA World Championships (50m)

August – FINA World Junior Championships

October 20th – November 5th – Pan American Games

November – European Short Course Championships

TBD – 2023 African Games

2024