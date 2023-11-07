Canada Names 26 Swimmers to Roster for 2024 World Champs; No McIntosh or MacNeil

Canada has named 26 swimmers to their roster for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships that will be held next February in Doha, Qatar. The Canadian roster will be a mix of veterans and younger swimmers getting their first chance on the big stage, though the lineup is missing most of the country’s top swimmers.

“We are delighted to announce our team for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar,” said Swimming Canada High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson. “The championships will provide a great opportunity for our selected athletes to race against some of the best athletes in the world early in the new year, and this will be very positive.”

Three-time Olympian Katerine Savard leads the way. This will be her 13th World Championship appearance (long course and short course combined). She is one of 16 holdovers from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships team.

The roster also includes veteran Sydney Pickrem-a four-time World Championship medalist and Olympic relay bronze medalist, and four-time Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck, who missed 2023 Worlds after a skateboarding injury.

Most of the chatter, however, will be about who’s absent from this roster in the unusual timing of the pre-Olympic period. All of the country’s individual medalists from the 2023 World Championships are absent. That includes 200 fly and 400 IM World Champion Summer McIntosh, 100 fly silver medalists Maggie MacNeil and Josh Liendo, and four out of six members of the bronze medal winning 400 medley relay.

Specifically, Kylie Masse (a three-time World Champion backstroker), McNeil, McIntosh and Mary Sophie-Harvey are out. Backstroker Ingrid Wilm and breaststroker Sophie Angus are scheduled to attend.

Sienna Angove, Ashley McMillan (HPC Ontario/Greater Ottawa), Laila Oravsky (Barrie Trojans), Sarah Fournier (CNQ), Antoine Sauvé (CAMO), Blake Tierney (HPC-Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds) will be making their world championships debuts.

Raben Dommann (HPC Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds), who swam open water at worlds in 2019, and Tessa Cieplucha, who has an the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and two short-course worlds under her belt, will also make their debuts in the world long-course pool. Cieplucha, who has had finals-worthy times in the 400 IM in recent seasons, has been blocked by the presence of Canadian stars McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem.

Tierney, meanwhile, says he’s hoping to build off his four bronze, one silver medal performance at the recent Pan American Games.

“I’m super excited and happy to be given the opportunity to represent Canada at my first world championships,” said Tierney. “I had a great time and learned a lot at Pan Ams and can’t wait to race for Canada again.”

11 out of the 26 members of the team list their primary training ground as one of Canada’s National Training Centers, and four list American coaches as their primary trainers.

Canadian Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Men:

NAME – NOM CLUB – CLUB PERSONAL COACH – ENTRAINEUR PERSONNEL Acevedo, Javier HPC Ontario / Ajax Swimming Ryan Mallette Dergousoff, James HPC Vancouver Scott Talbot Dommann, Raben HPC Vancouver / UBC Thunderbirds Scott Talbot Fan, Hau-Li HPC Vancouver Scott Tlabot Fullum-Huot, Edouard Pointe- Claire Swim Club Anthony Nesty Gagne, Collyn Simon Fraser Aquatics Liam Donnelly Gaziev, Ruslan Etobicoke Swim Club Brian Schrader Hedlin, Eric UVIC Pacific Coast Swimming Ryan Clouston Knox, Finlay HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette Sauve, Antoine Camo Natation Greg Arkhurst Tierney, Blake HPC Vancouver / UBC Thunderbirds Scott Talbot Wigginton, Lorne HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette

Women: