Canada Names 26 Swimmers to Roster for 2024 World Champs; No McIntosh or MacNeil

Canada has named 26 swimmers to their roster for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships that will be held next February in Doha, Qatar. The Canadian roster will be a mix of veterans and younger swimmers getting their first chance on the big stage, though the lineup is missing most of the country’s top swimmers.

“We are delighted to announce our team for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar,” said Swimming Canada High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson. “The championships will provide a great opportunity for our selected athletes to race against some of the best athletes in the world early in the new year, and this will be very positive.”

Three-time Olympian Katerine Savard leads the way. This will be her 13th World Championship appearance (long course and short course combined). She is one of 16 holdovers from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships team.

The roster also includes veteran Sydney Pickrem-a four-time World Championship medalist and Olympic relay bronze medalist, and four-time Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck, who missed 2023 Worlds after a skateboarding injury.

Most of the chatter, however, will be about who’s absent from this roster in the unusual timing of the pre-Olympic period. All of the country’s individual medalists from the 2023 World Championships are absent. That includes 200 fly and 400 IM World Champion Summer McIntosh, 100 fly silver medalists Maggie MacNeil and Josh Liendo, and four out of six members of the bronze medal winning 400 medley relay.

Specifically, Kylie Masse (a three-time World Champion backstroker), McNeil, McIntosh and Mary Sophie-Harvey are out. Backstroker Ingrid Wilm and breaststroker Sophie Angus are scheduled to attend.

Sienna Angove, Ashley McMillan (HPC Ontario/Greater Ottawa), Laila Oravsky (Barrie Trojans), Sarah Fournier (CNQ), Antoine Sauvé (CAMO), Blake Tierney (HPC-Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds) will be making their world championships debuts.

Raben Dommann (HPC Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds), who swam open water at worlds in 2019, and Tessa Cieplucha, who has an the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and two short-course worlds under her belt, will also make their debuts in the world long-course pool. Cieplucha, who has had finals-worthy times in the 400 IM in recent seasons, has been blocked by the presence of Canadian stars McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem.

Tierney, meanwhile, says he’s hoping to build off his four bronze, one silver medal performance at the recent Pan American Games.

“I’m super excited and happy to be given the opportunity to represent Canada at my first world championships,” said Tierney. “I had a great time and learned a lot at Pan Ams and can’t wait to race for Canada again.”

11 out of the 26 members of the team list their primary training ground as one of Canada’s National Training Centers, and four list American coaches as their primary trainers.

Canadian Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Men:

NAME – NOM CLUB – CLUB PERSONAL COACH – ENTRAINEUR PERSONNEL
Acevedo, Javier HPC Ontario / Ajax Swimming Ryan Mallette
Dergousoff, James HPC Vancouver Scott Talbot
Dommann, Raben HPC Vancouver / UBC Thunderbirds Scott Talbot
Fan, Hau-Li HPC Vancouver Scott Tlabot
Fullum-Huot, Edouard Pointe- Claire Swim Club Anthony Nesty
Gagne, Collyn Simon Fraser Aquatics Liam Donnelly
Gaziev, Ruslan Etobicoke Swim Club Brian Schrader
Hedlin, Eric UVIC Pacific Coast Swimming Ryan Clouston
Knox, Finlay HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette
Sauve, Antoine Camo Natation Greg Arkhurst
Tierney, Blake HPC Vancouver / UBC Thunderbirds Scott Talbot
Wigginton, Lorne HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette

Women:

Angove, Sienna Unattached Canada Brent Arckey
Angus, Sophie HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette
Cieplucha, Tessa Markham Aquatic Club Matt Kredich
Fournier, Sarah CSQ Marc-Andre Pelletier
Finlin, Emma Edmonton Keyano Swim Club Paul Birmingham
Jansen, Ella HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette
McMillan, Ashley HPC Ontario / Greater Ottawa Ryan Mallette
O’Croinin, Emma HPC Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds Scott Talbot
Orvasky, Laila Barrie Trojans Swim Club Endi Babi
Pickrem, Sydney Toronto Swim Club Jason Calanog
Ruck, Taylor
Savard, Katerine Camo Natation Greg Arkhurst
Smith, Rebecca Cascade Swim Club Dave Johnson
Wilm, Ingrid Cascade Swim Club Dave Johnson

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
right now

This is a decent team for Canada! Great to see some young up and comers get a chance to compete at a big meet before Trials.

0
0
Reply
be fr
36 seconds ago

Lots of youngsters, but no Julie Brousseau. Also a surprise that Ashley McMillan and Rebecca Smith were selected.

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL
5 minutes ago

These worlds are the dumbest thing to exist in the world of swimming right now. It's a waste of money on WA's part. So many swimmers will not be attending that it won't be a "World Championship" at all.

0
-1
Reply
DK99
12 minutes ago

Anyone want to start a sweepstake of when Pickrem will pull out? I'm going January 27th

5
-1
Reply
ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  DK99
2 minutes ago

Are you a jerk to your friends and family with mental health issues or just strangers on the internet?

0
-2
Reply

