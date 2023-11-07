Canada Names 26 Swimmers to Roster for 2024 World Champs; No McIntosh or MacNeil

Canada has named 26 swimmers to their roster for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships that will be held next February in Doha, Qatar. The Canadian roster will be a mix of veterans and younger swimmers getting their first chance on the big stage, though the lineup is missing most of the country’s top swimmers.
“We are delighted to announce our team for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar,” said Swimming Canada High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson. “The championships will provide a great opportunity for our selected athletes to race against some of the best athletes in the world early in the new year, and this will be very positive.”
Three-time Olympian Katerine Savard leads the way. This will be her 13th World Championship appearance (long course and short course combined). She is one of 16 holdovers from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships team.
The roster also includes veteran Sydney Pickrem-a four-time World Championship medalist and Olympic relay bronze medalist, and four-time Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck, who missed 2023 Worlds after a skateboarding injury.
Most of the chatter, however, will be about who’s absent from this roster in the unusual timing of the pre-Olympic period. All of the country’s individual medalists from the 2023 World Championships are absent. That includes 200 fly and 400 IM World Champion Summer McIntosh, 100 fly silver medalists Maggie MacNeil and Josh Liendo, and four out of six members of the bronze medal winning 400 medley relay.
Specifically, Kylie Masse (a three-time World Champion backstroker), McNeil, McIntosh and Mary Sophie-Harvey are out. Backstroker Ingrid Wilm and breaststroker Sophie Angus are scheduled to attend.
Sienna Angove, Ashley McMillan (HPC Ontario/Greater Ottawa), Laila Oravsky (Barrie Trojans), Sarah Fournier (CNQ), Antoine Sauvé (CAMO), Blake Tierney (HPC-Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds) will be making their world championships debuts.
Raben Dommann (HPC Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds), who swam open water at worlds in 2019, and Tessa Cieplucha, who has an the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and two short-course worlds under her belt, will also make their debuts in the world long-course pool. Cieplucha, who has had finals-worthy times in the 400 IM in recent seasons, has been blocked by the presence of Canadian stars McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem.
Tierney, meanwhile, says he’s hoping to build off his four bronze, one silver medal performance at the recent Pan American Games.
Coming off a successful Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, where he won five medals (four bronze and one silver), Tierney hopes to build on his performances.
“I’m super excited and happy to be given the opportunity to represent Canada at my first world championships,” said Tierney. “I had a great time and learned a lot at Pan Ams and can’t wait to race for Canada again.”
11 out of the 26 members of the team list their primary training ground as one of Canada’s National Training Centers, and four list American coaches as their primary trainers.
Canadian Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships
Men:
|NAME – NOM
|CLUB – CLUB
|PERSONAL COACH – ENTRAINEUR PERSONNEL
|Acevedo, Javier
|HPC Ontario / Ajax Swimming
|Ryan Mallette
|Dergousoff, James
|HPC Vancouver
|Scott Talbot
|Dommann, Raben
|HPC Vancouver / UBC Thunderbirds
|Scott Talbot
|Fan, Hau-Li
|HPC Vancouver
|Scott Tlabot
|Fullum-Huot, Edouard
|Pointe- Claire Swim Club
|Anthony Nesty
|Gagne, Collyn
|Simon Fraser Aquatics
|Liam Donnelly
|Gaziev, Ruslan
|Etobicoke Swim Club
|Brian Schrader
|Hedlin, Eric
|UVIC Pacific Coast Swimming
|Ryan Clouston
|Knox, Finlay
|HPC Ontario
|Ryan Mallette
|Sauve, Antoine
|Camo Natation
|Greg Arkhurst
|Tierney, Blake
|HPC Vancouver / UBC Thunderbirds
|Scott Talbot
|Wigginton, Lorne
|HPC Ontario
|Ryan Mallette
Women:
|Angove, Sienna
|Unattached Canada
|Brent Arckey
|Angus, Sophie
|HPC Ontario
|Ryan Mallette
|Cieplucha, Tessa
|Markham Aquatic Club
|Matt Kredich
|Fournier, Sarah
|CSQ
|Marc-Andre Pelletier
|Finlin, Emma
|Edmonton Keyano Swim Club
|Paul Birmingham
|Jansen, Ella
|HPC Ontario
|Ryan Mallette
|McMillan, Ashley
|HPC Ontario / Greater Ottawa
|Ryan Mallette
|O’Croinin, Emma
|HPC Vancouver/UBC Thunderbirds
|Scott Talbot
|Orvasky, Laila
|Barrie Trojans Swim Club
|Endi Babi
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Toronto Swim Club
|Jason Calanog
|Ruck, Taylor
|Savard, Katerine
|Camo Natation
|Greg Arkhurst
|Smith, Rebecca
|Cascade Swim Club
|Dave Johnson
|Wilm, Ingrid
|Cascade Swim Club
|Dave Johnson
This is a decent team for Canada! Great to see some young up and comers get a chance to compete at a big meet before Trials.
Lots of youngsters, but no Julie Brousseau. Also a surprise that Ashley McMillan and Rebecca Smith were selected.
These worlds are the dumbest thing to exist in the world of swimming right now. It’s a waste of money on WA’s part. So many swimmers will not be attending that it won’t be a “World Championship” at all.
Anyone want to start a sweepstake of when Pickrem will pull out? I’m going January 27th
Are you a jerk to your friends and family with mental health issues or just strangers on the internet?