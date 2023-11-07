Kaitlyn Dobler, Rex Maurer Named Pac-12 Swimmers of the Month

Courtesy: Pac-12
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Kaitlyn Dobler, Sr., USC (Portland, Ore.)
- Began her senior season with four big relay wins during the month.
- Went undefeated in the 100 and 200 breast, competing and winning in the SMU Classic (Auburn, Louisville, Missouri, Southern Methodist, Miami, Texas) and the USC invite (Hawaii, UCSB, UCSD).
- Helped the Trojans to wins in the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay in both invitational competitions.
- First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month/Week.
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Rex Maurer, Fr., STANFORD (Pasadena, Calif.)
- Competed in his first three collegiate meets, achieving NCAA ‘B’ cuts in four different events (100 back, 200 free, 400 IM and 500 free).
- Made his collegiate career debut at Pitt, winning the 100 back, 500 free and 200 MR, reaching two ‘B’ standards in the process.
- Against California, the freshman swept the distance freestyle events (100 free, 500 free and 1,000 free), helping the Golden Bears to a 170-127 win.
- First career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE MONTH: Elias Petersen, So., UTAH (Malmo, Sweden)
- Finished first in four events in the month of October, helping the Utes to wins over LSU and UNLV in dual meets.
- Against LSU, he took the top spot in the 1-meter (325.88) and 3-meter (372.98).
- Later in the month, Peterson repeated his marks, taking home wins in the 1-meter (318.3) and 3-meter against UNLV (381.15).
- Picked up mid-month second and third place finishes in the same events against Arizona.
- Collected five different NCAA Championship qualifying marks.
- Third career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Month/Week award (Jan. 11, 2023; Feb. 14, 2023).
