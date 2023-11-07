Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaitlyn Dobler, Rex Maurer Named Pac-12 Swimmers of the Month

by SwimSwam 1

November 07th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Kaitlyn Dobler, Sr., USC (Portland, Ore.)

  • Began her senior season with four big relay wins during the month.
  • Went undefeated in the 100 and 200 breast, competing and winning in the SMU Classic (Auburn, Louisville, Missouri, Southern Methodist, Miami, Texas) and the USC invite (Hawaii, UCSB, UCSD).
  • Helped the Trojans to wins in the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay in both invitational competitions.
  • First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month/Week.

2023 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

2023 Women’s Swimmer Women’s Diver
October Kaitlyn Dobler, USC

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Rex Maurer, Fr., STANFORD (Pasadena, Calif.)

  • Competed in his first three collegiate meets, achieving NCAA ‘B’ cuts in four different events (100 back, 200 free, 400 IM and 500 free).
  • Made his collegiate career debut at Pitt, winning the 100 back, 500 free and 200 MR, reaching two ‘B’ standards in the process.
  • Against California, the freshman swept the distance freestyle events (100 free, 500 free and 1,000 free), helping the Golden Bears to a 170-127 win.
  • First career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE MONTH: Elias Petersen, So., UTAH (Malmo, Sweden)

  • Finished first in four events in the month of October, helping the Utes to wins over LSU and UNLV in dual meets.
  • Against LSU, he took the top spot in the 1-meter (325.88) and 3-meter (372.98).
  • Later in the month, Peterson repeated his marks, taking home wins in the 1-meter (318.3) and 3-meter against UNLV (381.15).
  • Picked up mid-month second and third place finishes in the same events against Arizona.
  • Collected five different NCAA Championship qualifying marks.
  • Third career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Month/Week award (Jan. 11, 2023; Feb. 14, 2023).

ALSO NOMINATED: 

Men’s Swimmer of the Month: Ralph Daleiden, ARIZ; Krzysztof Chmielewski, UTAH; Jaek Horner, UTAH.

Men’s Diver of the Month: Jack Ryan, STAN.

2023 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

2023 Men’s Swimmer Men’s Diver
October Rex Maurer, Stanford Elias Petersen, Utah

I miss the ISL
31 minutes ago

Maurer’s back is gonna be broken by the end of this year after carrying that Stanford men’s team all year

