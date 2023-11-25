Quah Zheng Wen Hits Singaporean 100 IM Record To Close Out SC Championships

10TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 21st – November 25th

OCBC Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Recap #1

Results

One more national record bit the dust before the curtain closed on the 10th Singapore National Short Course Championships at OCBC Aquatic Center.

Racing in the men’s 100m IM final, 27-year-old Quah Zheng Wen produced the quickest swim of his career en route to gold.

Quah touched in 52.79 to beat the field by 2 seconds, easily overtaking his former Singaporean standard of 53.76 in the process. That former mark was produced in 2015. This swim pairs with the 100m back national record of 51.55 he logged earlier in the competition.

Teong Tzen Wei followed a similar suit in the men’s 50m freestyle, taking down the former meet record as he grabbed the gold. Teong registered 21.21 to surpass his own meet mark of 21.27 put on the books in 2021.

Quah was runner-up in 21.63 as the only other Singaporean to dip under the 22-second barrier in the final.

Sibling Quah Jing Wen decisively won the women’s 200m fly, posting 2:08.27 to clear the field by over 10 seconds.

Additional Notes