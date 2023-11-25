Kim Woomin & Kim Seo-Yeong Hit Doha-Worthy Times At Korean National Meet

KOREAN NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

Thursday, November 23rd – Tuesday, November 28th

Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

2024 World Championships Selection Meet

The 2023 Korean National Team Selection Meet continued on from Gimcheon with two swimmers earning qualification for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Racing in the men’s 800m free, 22-year-old Kim Woomin grabbed the gold handily in a time of 7:52.84. He notched the sole outing of the field under the 8:01 threshold, also dipping under the 7:53.11 QT needed for Doha in the process.

Kim’s lifetime best in this 8free rests at the 7:46.03 he registered for gold at this year’s Asian Games to rank #1 in the world this season.

Also earning Doha qualification was Olympian Kim Seo-yeoung in the women’s 200m IM.

The multi-Korean national record holder punched a time of 2:12.12 to take the event by over 5 seconds, clearing the Doha QT of 2:12.98 in the process.

Kim owns the Korean standard in this event at the 2:08.34 she produced at the 2018 Asian Games. At the most recent edition, the 29-year-old logged a time of 2:10.36 to earn the bronze medal in Hangzhou, China.

World Championships medalist Hwang Sunwoo was also in the water, contesting the men’s 100m free.

20-year-old Hwang turned in a time of 48.57 to get the job done in the sole sub-49-second outing of the field.

Although his result fell short of the 48.51 World Championships-qualifying standard, he’s already been as quick as 48.04 from when he took bronze in this race at the Asian Games.

Hur Yeon-kyung matched her own Korean national record en route to topping the women’s 100m free podium. She touched in 56.49 for gold, hitting the exact mark she produced at this year’s Asian Games to place 6th.