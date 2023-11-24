Lee Juho Clocks Korean 200 Back Record To Qualify For 4th World Championships Team

KOREAN NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

Thursday, November 23rd – Tuesday, November 28th

Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

2024 World Championships Selection Meet

Live Results

Livestream

The Korean National Team Selection Meet kicked off from Gimcheon with swimmers vying for a spot on the roster for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Already punching his ticket is Lee Juho, as the 28-year-old won the men’s 200m backstroke in record-setting fashion.

Lee produced a time of 1:56.05 to not only claim gold but to earn a bid for his 4th World Championships. His time easily cleared the World Aquatics qualifying time of 1:58.07.

Additionally, Lee’s time lowered his own lifetime best and previous Korean national record. That former benchmark stood at the 1:56.54 he put up at this year’s Asian Games to earn the silver medal. Splits for the new record are not yet available.

Lee’s best World Championships performances have come in this 200m back event. He placed 11th in 2019 (1:57.68), 12th in 2022 (1;57.55) and 13th in 2023 (1:58.05). His new record of 1:56.05 would have placed 6th in the final this year in Fukuoka.

He now ranks #1 in the world on the season.