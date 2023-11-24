Multiple Records Fall Through First Days Of Singapore SC Championships

10th SINGAPORE NATIONAL SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 21st – November 25th

OCBC Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Results

The 10th Singapore National Short Course Championships are underway from OCBC Aquatic Center and already through two days multiple national records have bitten the dust.

17-year-old Levenia Sim is responsible for two of the new benchmarks, taking down the 100m and 200m Singaporean standards en route to double gold.

Competing in the 100m back on day 1, Sim wasted no time making her presence known, hitting a new lifetime best of 58.80 in the prelims. That led the field by a large margin, with Sim splitting 28.09/30.71 to land lane 4 in a new national record.

Sim was slightly slower in the final but still topped the podium in 58.96, the sole outing of the field under the minute threshold.

Sim’s next victim was the 200m back where she nailed a new PB of 2:09.44. Already setting a new national record in the heats with a time of 2:10.16, Sim hacked off another half a second to score a new Singaporean record and become the first woman from her nation to dip under the 2:10 barrier in the event.

27-year-old Quah Zheng Wen also joined the record-breaking party, establishing a new mark in the men’s 100m backstroke.

Quah produced a swift 51.55 in the heats, comprised of a 24.28 opener and back half of 27.40. His effort destroyed his previous national record of 53.95 logged at the 2014 edition of these championships.

Finally, 19-year-old Jerald Lium wowed the crowd with a strong swim in the men’s 200m free.

The Aquatic Masters Swimming Club ace notched a time of 1:45.49 to win the gold, slicing .20 off of Glen Lim‘s Singaporean standard of 1:45.69 from 2021.

Splitting 50.96/54.73, Lim held off Ardi Azman who was right behind in 1:45.71 for silver while Australian Joel Ivory bagged bronze in 1:46.04.

Additional Notes