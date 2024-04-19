Kaylee McKeown Lowers Own 50 Back All Comers Record To 27.07

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

22-year-old Kaylee McKeown continued her journey of impressive performances at the 2024 Australian Open Championships by firing off a new All Comers Record in the women’s 50m back.

Racing in tonight’s final, the Griffith University swimmer crushed a winning effort of 27.07 to erase her own previous All Comers benchmark of 27.16 established in 2021.

All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records where they represent the fastest time ever produced in Australian soil by a swimmer from any nation.

McKeown’s lifetime best remains at the World Record 26.86 she crushed last year.

As a refresher, Michael Bohl-trained McKeown already cranked out Australian national records in the 200m IM and 400m IM at this competition.

Behind McKeown for silver tonight was 20-year-old 200m free world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan of St. Peters Western clocked a new lifetime best of 27.16 to match McKeown’s previous All Comers Record.

Entering these championships, O’Callaghan had been as fast as 27.38 in her career but she hacked .22 off that effort to become the #2 Australian performer in history and 9th-best performer ever worldwide.

Top 5 Australian Women’s LCM 50 Backstroke Performers in History

Kaylee McKeown – 26.86, 2023 Mollie O’Callaghan – 27.16, 2024 Emily Seebohm – 27.37, 2017 Iona Anderson – 27.45, 2024 Minna Atherton – 27.49, 2016

This is a follow-up to last night when O’Callaghan ripped a massive best time of 58.09 en route to gold in the 100 back. That performance elevated her to the 2nd fastest Australian in history in the event.