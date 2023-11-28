William Yang Set To Make Post-Surgery Return At Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 9th – Friday, December 15th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Draft Entries

The 2023 Queensland Championships kick off on Saturday, December 9th with the meet representing Australian swimmers’ last-chance opportunity to potentially qualify for the 2024 World Championships.

We’re pointing out notable athletes appearing on the draft entries just released and one significant name appearing is that of William Yang.

25-year-old Yang was on his way to making the 2023 World Championships squad when the SOPAC swimmer wound up dropping out of the event. He made the decision to undergo surgery to remove a benign tumor located on his spine.

As we reported in May, Yang said at the time, ‘For the last 4 months, I’ve been facing a significant health challenge. I’ve discovered a decent-sized Benign Tumour in my spinal canal that’s pinching my spinal cords. It’s been a tough journey, with interrupted sleeps and discomfort even in everyday activities like walking, coughing, sneezing, and laughing Of course, I had to adjust my training significantly.’

Yang represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he took home two gold medals from relays. He also placed 5th in the men’s 100m freestyle event.

Prior to that, the ace claimed gold in the mixed medley relay and silver in the men’s 4x100m free relay at the 2022 World Championships.

Yang is entered in the men’s 100m freestyle for these Queensland Championships, the event in which he surprisingly won the national title in 48.55 at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships.