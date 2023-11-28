43-Yr-Old Roland Schoeman Entered In Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 9th – Friday, December 15th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Draft Entries

The 2023 Queensland Championships are slated for December 9th through December 15th at Brisbane Aquatic Center. For Australian athletes, this represents the final qualification opportunity to make the squad for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The draft entries have been released, so we’re combing through them to glimpse the high-octane match-ups potentially awaiting us next month. Look for additional posts on key entries to be published shortly.

Although the vast majority of competitors hail from the host nation, there is a sprinkling of athletes entered from other nations including Japan and New Zealand.

South Africa is set to have one notable athlete racing, as 43-year-old Roland Schoeman appears on the entries. The competition will mark the Olympic medalist’s first meet since this year’s World Championships.

This summer Schoeman returned to Fukuoka a remarkable 22 years after racing at the 2001 World Championships in that same city. The veteran took on the 50m free and 50m fly events this time around where he placed 50th (22.87) and 44th (24.02), respectively.

He’s entered in these same events for the Queensland Championships.

South Africa has not yet released its roster for the 2024 World Championships and its selection criteria for the event is not published on the federation’s website. Schoeman may be still in contention for a roster slot, therefore, as long as he were to hit the ‘A’ time standards of 22.12 in the 50m free and 23.53 in the 50m fly. The ‘B’ standards sit at 22.89 and 24.35 for reference.