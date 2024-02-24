McKeown Hits 58.19 100 Back, McKeon 56.40 100 Fly On Day 2 Of Vic Open

2024 VICTORIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Victorian Open Championships took place today in Melbourne with 22-year-old Kaylee McKeown putting up additional impressive performances.

Already on day one the Olympic champion took gold in the women’s 100m breast (1:07.01) and silver in the 100m free (54.35). This evening, the Griffith star tried the 400m free and her bread-and-butter 100m back on for size.

In the 4free, McKeown stopped the clock in a time of 4:06.85 as the runner-up. That checked in as a big-time personal best, erasing her previous PB of 4:10.67 notched in 2020.

Topping the event’s podium was 21-year-old Lani Pallister who posted a solid in-season 4:03.03. That represented the 6th-fastest time of the relay world champion’s career.

As for McKeown, she later ripped a swift 58.19 as the sole 100m backstroke competitor to get under the 1:00 threshold.

Opening in 28.72 and closing in 29.47, McKeown’s effort was an impressive in-season follow-up to the 57.33 World Record she posted while racing the event on the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit.

Her time this evening would have taken the gold at this year’s World Championships in Doha, sneaking ahead of American Claire Curzan‘s 58.29 podium topper.

Also in the water tonight was Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian of all time, along with her visiting teammate Rikako Ikee of Japan.

Last night we saw Ikee get the better of McKeon in the 50m fly, but it was McKeon’s time to shine on night 2 in the 100m sprint.

29-year-old McKeon stopped the clock in a rapid result of 56.40, exactly 2 seconds ahead of Ikee’s silver medal-worthy 58.40.

McKeon opened in 26.34 and closed in 30.06 to check in as the 4th-quickest performer in the world on the season.

McKeon and Ikee battled yet again later on in the session as the speedsters dove in for the women’s 50m free final.

McKeon once again raced her way to the top of the podium, turning in a time of 24.68. Ikee was just under a second behind in 25.65 while New Zealand’s Gabi Fa’amausili rounded out the top 3 finishers in 25.68.

Additional Day 2 Winners