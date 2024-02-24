2024 IN IHSAA Boys State Prelims Recap: Gregg Enoch Scares 500 Free State Record at 4:16.28

2024 INDIANA IHSAA BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The prelims of the 2024 Indiana IHSAA Boys State Championships are now in the books, with the Carmel boys chasing their 9th-straight team title during today’s finals, which set off at 1pm ET/12pm CT following the conclusion of this morning’s diving prelims and semi-finals.

Carmel senior and Louisville commit Gregg Enoch headlined the prelims session with blistering 4:16.28 to lead the 500 free prelims seeds, frightening Jake Mitchell‘s 2020 state record of 4:14.68. Enoch owns a lifetime best of 4:14.36 from his 2023 Winter Juniors East title-winning time, which is faster than the state record by 0.32s.

Enoch entered this meet with his sectionals qualifying swim of 4:26.13, dropping over ten seconds to claim the 500 free top seed. He will be accompanied by Carmel teammates sophomore Lewis Zhang (4:28.08) and junior Anderson Kopp (4:29.24), along with No.3 seed Fishers junior Jonathan Hines (4:28.34) in the final.

Earlier in the session, Enoch swam the top 200 IM prelims time at 1:44.66, ahead of Carmel teammate Michael Gorey (1:46.92) and Bloomington South junior David Kovacs (1:49.24). Kovacs is the 100 back top seed at 48.34, where Carmel’s Kopp also is spotted in third (49.25).

Immediately after the 200 IM, Enoch anchored 20.22 to notch Carmel’s third seed in the 200 free relay. The top three 200 free relay seeds are within 0.41s of one another: Zionsville (1:24.11), Harrison (1:24.21), and Carmel (1:24.50).

Enoch capped off his prelims session by leading off Carmel’s top-seeded 400 free relay in a 44.80, which would have topped the individual event prelims seeds. Zionsville senior Walker Mattice had the fastest split of the field at 44.39 to give his relay third seed.

Walker is also a double top-seeded finalist, who will fend off another crew of double event finalists. He leads the 200 free (1:36.77) ahead of Fishers’ Hines (1:38.43), Carmel’s Zhang (1:38.85), and Castle senior Seth Cannon (1:39.53). He also holds the 100 free top seed (45.00) ahead of No.2 seed Castle’s Cannon (45.25). BREB’s Tarara is also expected in the final, seeded 5th at 46.07.

Harrison senior Matthew Klinge had the fastest split of the field, leading off in a humble 19.94. Prior to the sprint free relay, Klinge claimed back-to-back finals top seeds in the 50 free (PB 19.81) and 100 fly (47.41).

Behind Klinge will be duels among 50 free/100 fly double finalists Carmel junior Andrew Shackell and Bloomington South junior Lukas Paegle. In the 50 free, Shackell is No.2 seed (20.51) while Paegle is 0.16s behind at No.4 (20.67). Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (BREB) junior Jake Tarara sandwiches the pair with his No.3 seed of 20.58. In the 100 fly, Paegle took over Shackell for the faster prelims time, 47.85 to 48.30.

Riley senior Christopher Bartmess will also be in the 100 fly final, seeded fourth at 49.09. He does also hold the top 100 breast finals seed at 54.17.