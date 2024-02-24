Oliver Morgan’s 100 Back BUCS Victory Solidifies Him As Bonafide British Threat

2024 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 25th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Center, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

While day two of the 2024 British Universities & Colleges Long Course Championships is unfolding tonight in Sheffield, a notable swim went under the radar on night one of the annual event.

Racing in the men’s 100m backstroke final, Oliver Morgan crushed a near-lifetime best of 53.31 to take the gold medal for Birmingham last night.

The 21-year-old rising star opened in 25.93 and closed in 27.38 to comfortably defeat the field, with Loughborough’s Conor Ferguson snagging silver in 54.03 while Edinburgh’s Scott gibson rounded out the podium in 56.07.

Morgan has been as fast as 53.26 in his young career, a time he registered at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka to place 9th and become Great Britain’s 3rd-quickest performer of all time in the event.

Had he been present and performed a time of 53.31 in Doha at this year’s World Championships, Morgan would have returned with the bronze medal in the event.

The British Swimming Championships are on the calendar for April, marking the sole qualification opportunity for the nation’s swimmers to earn Olympic berths for the Paris 2024 Games.

The minimum time standard for the men’s 100m back, as set by British Swimming, rests at 53.68, a time Morgan has now beaten on multiple occasions.

In terms of other British swimmers possibly representing barriers to Morgan’s finishing in the top 2, Olympic medalist Luke Greenbank, U23 Championships gold medalist Jonathon Adam and World Championships relay medalist Joe Litchfield all check in among the list.

A potential dark horse is also emerging in the form of Jonny Marshall. Although Marshall owns a long course 100 back personal best of 54.36, outside the Olympic QT, he recently made some noise in the short course yards arena.

As a Florida Gator, Marshall became the fastest-ever 100y backstroker in history. At the SEC Championships, Marshall turned in a time of 44.36, dropping over a second from his previous 45.57 PB.