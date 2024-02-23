Jonny Marshall Swims Fastest Freshman 100-Yard Backstroke Ever

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Florida freshman crushed his own personal best in the 100 yard backstroke on Friday morning in Auburn, and in the process became the fastest freshman in the history of the event.

Marshall, who hails from Ohio but represents Great Britain internationally, swam 44.36 in the heats to qualify first by six-tenths of a second. That surpasses the 44.49s done jointly by Texas’ Will Modglin mid-season and Cal’s Destin Lasco at the 2021 NCAA Championships as the fastest time by a collegiate rookie.

Modglin will swim at the Big 12 Championships next week.

Marshall’s previous lifetime best was a 45.57 done at the Georgia Fall Invite in November.

TOP 12 FRESHMAN 100 BACKSTROKE TIMES

1. Jonny Marshall, Florida – 44.36

2T. Destin Lasco, Cal – 44.49

3T. Will Modglin, Texas – 44.49

4. Ryan Murphy, Cal – 44.63

5. Ruard van Renen, Southern Illinois – 44.67

6. Adam Chaney, Florida – 44.74

7. Owen McDonald, Arizona State – 44.85

8. Kacper Stokowski, Florida – 44.90

9. Ralf Tribuntsov, USC – 44.95

10T. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 44.99

10T. Robert Glinta, USC – 44.99

10T. Austin Katz, Texas – 44.99

He now ranks 2nd in the NCAA this season behind the aforementioned Lasco, who swam 44.28 at the Minnesota Invite in December. He also ties Olympic gold medalist Hunter Armstrong as 15th-best performer in history of the event of any age.

That swim for Marshall sets up even more anticipation for the 200 back later in the meet, his better of the two distances – he swam 1:38.52 in the 200 back mid-season. He’s the 22nd-best performer in history in that event.

Marshall was a three-time Ohio High School State Champion in the event, and came to Florida with a best of 46.31. These short course performances set up some possibilities heading into the Olympic summer for Great Britain. He swam a long course lifetime best of 54.36 in the 100 back at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series in January.

Great Britain’s best in long course last season was Ollie Morgan, who swam 53.26 at the World Championships. Morgan, 20, and Marshall, 19, offer Great Britain some renewed medley relay options just when it looked like their opportunity to win medley relay gold with Adam Peaty was closing without ever finding the 52-second backstroker to go with him.