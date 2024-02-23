FIU Sweeps Day 1 Events at 2024 AAC Championships

2024 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Defending Champions: Houston (7x) – now in Big 12

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 1

FIU – 118 SMU – 101 North Texas – 68 Tulane – 65 FAU – 62 East Carolina – 61 Rice – 34

The first night of the 2024 AAC Championships is in the books. With both SMU and Cincinnati having left for other conferences, the AAC is now a women’s only conference. Through the first day of the meet, Florida International jumped out to the lead.

In the first event of the meet, 1-meter diving, FIU grad student Paige Burrell set a new AAC record, putting up a total score of 316.90 in prelims. With that prelims performance, Burrell bettered the conference mark of 309.45, which had stood since 2019. Burrell would go on to win the event in finals, finishing with a score of 283.60.

FIU would then go on to take the 800 free relay decisively, swimming a 7:09.88 to finish first by nearly 6 seconds. Christie Chue (1:46.04), Harli Curthoys-Davies (1:47.45), Nicole Frank-Rodriguez (1:47.96), and Ana Luiza Daisson (1:48.43) teamed up to make it happen. Another notable split int he race came from Tulane freshman Victoria Raymond, who led off her relay with a 1:47.81.

FIU would then make it a clean sweep of the day, taking the 200 medley relay in 1:38.15. freshman Diana Santamaria led off with a 25.10 on back, Chue clocked a 26.75 on the breast leg, sophomore Oumy Diop split 23.91 on fly, and junior Jessica Shipilko anchored in 22.39. North Texas junior Shaena McCloud had a big split in the medley relay, anchoring her team in 22.19, the fastest free split in the field. Though the relay was ultimately disqualified, Rice junior Arielle Hayon put up a very speedy 22.74 fly split.