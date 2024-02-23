Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SEC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Comments: 3
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 3

February 23rd, 2024 College, National, News, SEC

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 3

Women:

  1. Florida — 765.5
  2. Tennessee — 623
  3. Georgia — 498
  4. Auburn — 477.5
  5. Texas A&M — 453
  6. LSU — 337
  7. Alabama — 324.5
  8. South Carolina — 309
  9. Kentucky — 211
  10. Missouri — 204.5
  11. Arkansas — 181
  12. Vanderbilt — 110

Men:

  1. Florida — 893
  2. Tennessee/Georgia — 569
  4. Texas A&M — 554
  5. Auburn — 536
  6. LSU — 293
  7. Alabama — 254
  8. Kentucky — 243
  9. South Carolina — 212
  10. Missouri — 202

On the men’s side, Florida stays dominant, while a tight battle between Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn for second is emerging. Meanwhile, the Gators have also emerged in control on the women’s side after trailing Tennessee at the end of day two.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving
Florida 7/3/1 3/1/0 3/1/0 1/1/1 0/0/0
Tennessee 4/2/2 1/0/1 1/1/0 2/1/1 0/0/0
Auburn 4/0/2 1/0/1 2/0/1 1/0/0 0/0/0
Texas A&M 3/5/1 1/2/0 1/2/1 1/1/0 0/0/0
UGA 2/0/3 0/0/1 1/0/2 1/0/0 0/0/0
South Carolina 1/4/4 1/2/1 0/2/3 0/0/0 0/0/0
BAMA 1/4/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 1/3/1 0/0/0
Arkansas 1/0/5 0/0/4 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/0
LSU 1/0/1 1/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0
UK Wildcats 0/3/3 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/2 0/0/0
Missouri 0/2/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/0
VU 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

  1. Florida — 220
  2. Texas A&M — 161.5
  3. Tennessee — 152
  4. South Carolina/Auburn — 102.5
  6. Alabama — 95.5
  7. Georgia — 74.0
  8. Arkansas — 50.0
  9. Kentucky — 48.5
  10. Missouri — 30.5
  11. LSU — 26.0
  12. Vanderbilt — 24.0

Scored Prelims + Actual — Women

  1. Florida — 985.5
  2. Tennessee — 775
  3. Texas A&M — 614.5
  4. Auburn — 580
  5. Georgia — 572
  6. Alabama — 420
  7. South Carolina — 411.5
  8. LSU — 363
  9. Kentucky — 259.5
  10. Missouri — 235
  11. Arkansas — 231
  12. Vanderbilt — 134.0

For the second day in a row, the Florida women had the top prelims performance, decreasing the likelihood of any other team pulling off the upset for an SEC title. Meanwhile, Texas A&M (which is currently in fifth) had a big morning, being propelled by strong showings in the 200 fly and 100 back.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving
Auburn 6/3/1 1/3/1 3/0/0 2/0/0 1/1/2
Florida 6/2/1 2/1/0 2/1/0 2/0/1 1/1/0
UGA 3/4/5 1/1/1 2/1/3 0/2/1 3/1/0
Missouri 2/4/2 1/1/0 1/1/0 0/2/2 1/1/0
Texas A&M 2/4/1 1/1/0 0/1/1 1/2/0 1/1/0
Tennessee 2/2/3 1/0/1 0/2/1 1/0/1 0/0/2
BAMA 1/2/2 0/1/0 0/0/2 1/1/0 1/1/1
LSU 1/1/2 0/0/2 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/0/3
UK Wildcats 1/0/4 1/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0
South Carolina 0/2/4 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/2/0

Scored Prelims — Men

  1. Auburn — 255.5
  2. Florida — 239.5
  3. Tennessee — 184.5
  4. Georgia — 170.0
  5. Missouri — 164.5
  6. Texas A&M — 150.5
  7. LSU — 92.5
  8. South Carolina — 80.0
  9. Alabama — 66.5
  10. Kentucky — 44.5

Scored Prelims + Actual — Men

  1. Florida — 1132.5
  2. Auburn — 995.5
  3. Tennessee — 753.5
  4. Georgia — 739
  5. Texas A&M — 704.5
  6. LSU — 385.5
  7. Missouri — 366.5
  8. Alabama — 320.5
  9. South Carolina — 292
  10. Kentucky — 287.5

At this point, Florida has too big of a lead for it to even matter, but Auburn having arguably the best showing out of any team this morning brings major implications for the second-place fight. If the Tigers can continue this momentum on Friday night, that two-spot will have a greater likelihood of ending up with them by the end of the meet.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Queens
12 minutes ago

The battle for last on the mens side will get interesting tomorrow with the Kentucky men milers. South Carolina better hunker down. I can only imagine what Coach Poppell and Coach Lundgaard are saying to motivate their teams. We are in for a treat!

0
0
Reply
Diehard
17 minutes ago

Your platform ups and downs are wrong!

0
0
Reply
Diehard
1 hour ago

Platform Men. Auburn 1A and 1B
Tenn 3A and Georgia 2C

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!