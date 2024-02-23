2024 SEC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions: Women: Florida (1x) Men: Florida (11x)
- Start Times (CT): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Team Scores Thru Day 3
Women:
- Florida — 765.5
- Tennessee — 623
- Georgia — 498
- Auburn — 477.5
- Texas A&M — 453
- LSU — 337
- Alabama — 324.5
- South Carolina — 309
- Kentucky — 211
- Missouri — 204.5
- Arkansas — 181
- Vanderbilt — 110
Men:
- Florida — 893
- Tennessee/Georgia — 569
- Texas A&M — 554
- Auburn — 536
- LSU — 293
- Alabama — 254
- Kentucky — 243
- South Carolina — 212
- Missouri — 202
On the men’s side, Florida stays dominant, while a tight battle between Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn for second is emerging. Meanwhile, the Gators have also emerged in control on the women’s side after trailing Tennessee at the end of day two.
Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Platform Diving
|Florida
|7/3/1
|3/1/0
|3/1/0
|1/1/1
|0/0/0
|Tennessee
|4/2/2
|1/0/1
|1/1/0
|2/1/1
|0/0/0
|Auburn
|4/0/2
|1/0/1
|2/0/1
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|Texas A&M
|3/5/1
|1/2/0
|1/2/1
|1/1/0
|0/0/0
|UGA
|2/0/3
|0/0/1
|1/0/2
|1/0/0
|0/0/0
|South Carolina
|1/4/4
|1/2/1
|0/2/3
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|BAMA
|1/4/1
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|1/3/1
|0/0/0
|Arkansas
|1/0/5
|0/0/4
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|0/0/0
|LSU
|1/0/1
|1/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|UK Wildcats
|0/3/3
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/2
|0/0/0
|Missouri
|0/2/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|VU
|0/1/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
Scored Prelims — Women
- Florida — 220
- Texas A&M — 161.5
- Tennessee — 152
- South Carolina/Auburn — 102.5
- Alabama — 95.5
- Georgia — 74.0
- Arkansas — 50.0
- Kentucky — 48.5
- Missouri — 30.5
- LSU — 26.0
- Vanderbilt — 24.0
Scored Prelims + Actual — Women
- Florida — 985.5
- Tennessee — 775
- Texas A&M — 614.5
- Auburn — 580
- Georgia — 572
- Alabama — 420
- South Carolina — 411.5
- LSU — 363
- Kentucky — 259.5
- Missouri — 235
- Arkansas — 231
- Vanderbilt — 134.0
For the second day in a row, the Florida women had the top prelims performance, decreasing the likelihood of any other team pulling off the upset for an SEC title. Meanwhile, Texas A&M (which is currently in fifth) had a big morning, being propelled by strong showings in the 200 fly and 100 back.
Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men
|All
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Platform Diving
|Auburn
|6/3/1
|1/3/1
|3/0/0
|2/0/0
|1/1/2
|Florida
|6/2/1
|2/1/0
|2/1/0
|2/0/1
|1/1/0
|UGA
|3/4/5
|1/1/1
|2/1/3
|0/2/1
|3/1/0
|Missouri
|2/4/2
|1/1/0
|1/1/0
|0/2/2
|1/1/0
|Texas A&M
|2/4/1
|1/1/0
|0/1/1
|1/2/0
|1/1/0
|Tennessee
|2/2/3
|1/0/1
|0/2/1
|1/0/1
|0/0/2
|BAMA
|1/2/2
|0/1/0
|0/0/2
|1/1/0
|1/1/1
|LSU
|1/1/2
|0/0/2
|0/1/0
|1/0/0
|0/0/3
|UK Wildcats
|1/0/4
|1/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|South Carolina
|0/2/4
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|0/2/0
Scored Prelims — Men
- Auburn — 255.5
- Florida — 239.5
- Tennessee — 184.5
- Georgia — 170.0
- Missouri — 164.5
- Texas A&M — 150.5
- LSU — 92.5
- South Carolina — 80.0
- Alabama — 66.5
- Kentucky — 44.5
Scored Prelims + Actual — Men
- Florida — 1132.5
- Auburn — 995.5
- Tennessee — 753.5
- Georgia — 739
- Texas A&M — 704.5
- LSU — 385.5
- Missouri — 366.5
- Alabama — 320.5
- South Carolina — 292
- Kentucky — 287.5
At this point, Florida has too big of a lead for it to even matter, but Auburn having arguably the best showing out of any team this morning brings major implications for the second-place fight. If the Tigers can continue this momentum on Friday night, that two-spot will have a greater likelihood of ending up with them by the end of the meet.
The battle for last on the mens side will get interesting tomorrow with the Kentucky men milers. South Carolina better hunker down. I can only imagine what Coach Poppell and Coach Lundgaard are saying to motivate their teams. We are in for a treat!
Your platform ups and downs are wrong!
Platform Men. Auburn 1A and 1B
Tenn 3A and Georgia 2C