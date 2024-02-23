2024 SEC Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 3

Women:

Florida — 765.5 Tennessee — 623 Georgia — 498 Auburn — 477.5 Texas A&M — 453 LSU — 337 Alabama — 324.5 South Carolina — 309 Kentucky — 211 Missouri — 204.5 Arkansas — 181 Vanderbilt — 110

Men:

Florida — 893 Tennessee/Georgia — 569 Texas A&M — 554 Auburn — 536 LSU — 293 Alabama — 254 Kentucky — 243 South Carolina — 212 Missouri — 202

On the men’s side, Florida stays dominant, while a tight battle between Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn for second is emerging. Meanwhile, the Gators have also emerged in control on the women’s side after trailing Tennessee at the end of day two.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving Florida 7/3/1 3/1/0 3/1/0 1/1/1 0/0/0 Tennessee 4/2/2 1/0/1 1/1/0 2/1/1 0/0/0 Auburn 4/0/2 1/0/1 2/0/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 Texas A&M 3/5/1 1/2/0 1/2/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 UGA 2/0/3 0/0/1 1/0/2 1/0/0 0/0/0 South Carolina 1/4/4 1/2/1 0/2/3 0/0/0 0/0/0 BAMA 1/4/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 1/3/1 0/0/0 Arkansas 1/0/5 0/0/4 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/0 LSU 1/0/1 1/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 UK Wildcats 0/3/3 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/2 0/0/0 Missouri 0/2/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 VU 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0

Scored Prelims — Women

Florida — 220 Texas A&M — 161.5 Tennessee — 152 South Carolina/Auburn — 102.5 Alabama — 95.5 Georgia — 74.0 Arkansas — 50.0 Kentucky — 48.5 Missouri — 30.5 LSU — 26.0 Vanderbilt — 24.0

Scored Prelims + Actual — Women

Florida — 985.5 Tennessee — 775 Texas A&M — 614.5 Auburn — 580 Georgia — 572 Alabama — 420 South Carolina — 411.5 LSU — 363 Kentucky — 259.5 Missouri — 235 Arkansas — 231 Vanderbilt — 134.0

For the second day in a row, the Florida women had the top prelims performance, decreasing the likelihood of any other team pulling off the upset for an SEC title. Meanwhile, Texas A&M (which is currently in fifth) had a big morning, being propelled by strong showings in the 200 fly and 100 back.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

All 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Platform Diving Auburn 6/3/1 1/3/1 3/0/0 2/0/0 1/1/2 Florida 6/2/1 2/1/0 2/1/0 2/0/1 1/1/0 UGA 3/4/5 1/1/1 2/1/3 0/2/1 3/1/0 Missouri 2/4/2 1/1/0 1/1/0 0/2/2 1/1/0 Texas A&M 2/4/1 1/1/0 0/1/1 1/2/0 1/1/0 Tennessee 2/2/3 1/0/1 0/2/1 1/0/1 0/0/2 BAMA 1/2/2 0/1/0 0/0/2 1/1/0 1/1/1 LSU 1/1/2 0/0/2 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/0/3 UK Wildcats 1/0/4 1/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 South Carolina 0/2/4 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/2/0

Scored Prelims — Men

Auburn — 255.5 Florida — 239.5 Tennessee — 184.5 Georgia — 170.0 Missouri — 164.5 Texas A&M — 150.5 LSU — 92.5 South Carolina — 80.0 Alabama — 66.5 Kentucky — 44.5

Scored Prelims + Actual — Men

Florida — 1132.5 Auburn — 995.5 Tennessee — 753.5 Georgia — 739 Texas A&M — 704.5 LSU — 385.5 Missouri — 366.5 Alabama — 320.5 South Carolina — 292 Kentucky — 287.5

At this point, Florida has too big of a lead for it to even matter, but Auburn having arguably the best showing out of any team this morning brings major implications for the second-place fight. If the Tigers can continue this momentum on Friday night, that two-spot will have a greater likelihood of ending up with them by the end of the meet.