Australian World Record Holder Meg Harris Leaving SASI to Join Damien Jones at Rackley

Australian world record holder Meg Harris is leaving the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) in Adelaide to join the Rackley Swim Team in Brisbane under Damien Jones.

The 21-year-old Harris had been training in Adelaide under coach Peter Bishop since October of 2021, right after she made her Olympic debut in Tokyo. She had previously trained at St. Peters Western under coach Dean Boxall. The elite training group at SASI included six-time Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers.

Jones will be Harris’ third coach in the past two years. Jones’ Rackley Swim Team group includes recent 400-meter freestyle world champion Sam Short and Tokyo Olympian Tommy Neill. Four-time Olympian Cate Campbell had joined Jones at Rackley last year before switching to Vince Raleigh at Chandler Swimming Club in May.

Harris is fresh off a world record in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, where she split 52.29 to help the Australians shatter the global standard in 3:27.96. The four-time world champion also owns the world record in the SCM 4×100 free relay mark from last December, when she contributed a 52.00 split en route to the Aussies’ 3:25.43 at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Harris broke out at 19 years old with a 4th-place finish in the 100 free at the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials. She cracked the 53-second barrier in 52.92 while also taking 4th in the 50 free (24.51) and 5th in the 200 free (1:56.29).

In her Olympic debut, Harris swam the second leg on the Australian women’s world record-breaking 4×100 free relay, splitting 53.09 en route to winning the gold medal. She also won a bronze medal as a prelim swimmer on the Aussie women’s 4×200 free relay.