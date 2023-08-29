Stephen Andersen Promoted To Assistant Coach At Boston University

Courtesy: Boston University Athletics

BOSTON – Stephen Andersen has been elevated to assistant coach of the Boston University swimming & diving teams after serving in a volunteer role for the past year, as announced on Tuesday by head swimming & diving coach James Sica.

“I am so excited for Steve to step into this expanded role as part of the Boston University swimming & diving family,” said Sica, who is in his first year as head coach of the Terriers. “He was instrumental to our program’s success this past season as a volunteer assistant, and I am thrilled that the program will have him in a full-time coaching role this year. Steve is a true student of the sport who believes in dreaming big and supporting the holistic development of student-athletes. I cannot wait to get to work with him and see the positive impact that he will have on our program and the BU athletics department in the upcoming season.”

In addition to his time at BU, Andersen spent six years coaching with Commonwealth Swimming and was a two-time silver medal USA Swimming club excellence award winner (2020, 2022). Andersen has helped coach athletes who have represented Team USA on the Junior National Team and he attended both the Junior World Championships and Junior Pan Pacific Games. In addition, he has helped coach three U.S. Olympic Trials qualifiers, eight Summer Junior national qualifiers and numerous Winter Junior national qualifiers. During his time with Commonwealth Swimming, his athletes set 12 LSC records.

As a coach for Commonwealth Swimming, Andersen was able to travel to the United States OTC to attend the USA Swimming Girls National Select Camp, designed for the top USA Swimming member athletes in the nation. He was also awarded a 30 Under 30 grant to attend the American Swim Coaches Association World Clinic in 2023 as one of the top young coaches in the nation.

Andersen graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2017 with a degree in economics. He swam all four years and was named captain his senior season.