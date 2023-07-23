Short & Hafnaoui Enter List Of Top 5 Performers All-Time In 400 Freestyle

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first event of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships was an absolute stunner, with the top two finishers putting the men’s 400m freestyle World Record on death row.

19-year-old Sam Short of Australia ripped the fastest outing of his career to get to the wall first, unleashing a time of 3:40.68. But right behind him was reigning Olympic gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui, with the Tunisian turning in a mark of 3:40.70. Germany’s Lukas Martens rounded out the podium in a result of 3:42.20.

This evening, Short battled Hafnaoui of Indiana the entire way, with the pair under German Paul Biedermann‘s World Record pace through the 350m mark, just as Short was this morning.

Short landed lane 4 for this evening’s final after scorching a heats swim of 3:42.44. That already represented a new lifetime best for the teen, slicing .02 off of his previous PB of 3:42.46 notched at this year’s Australian National Championships.

Short’s monster effort now renders the teen the 4th-fastest performer in history, although he’s still chasing countryman Ian Thorpe‘s national record of 3:40.08 which has been on the books since 2002.

As for Hafnaoui, the 20-year-old established a new African Record with tonight’s performance, overtaking Ous Mellouli’s 3:41.11 logged at the 2009 World Championships.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time

For perspective, it took Hafnaoui a time of 3:43.36 to grab the gold at the 2020 Olympic Games, so the top 3 performers this evening obliterated that threshold to make history.

This evening, Short’s final 50 checked in at 55.19 while his prelim effort clocked 56.46. Hafnaoui nearly caught the Aussie, closing in 55.07 to touch a fingernail behind and fall just .02 outside of gold.

Short’s 3:40.68 Hafnaoui’s 3:40.70 Short’s 3:42.44 Prelim 53.58 53.82 53.75 55.71 55.68 55.82 56.20 56.13 56.41 55.19 55.07 56.46

Short’s incredible performance bodes very well for the Aussie’s gold medal prospects in the 800m and 1500m distances later on here in Fukuoka. He enters these World Championships ranked #2 in the world in the 800m free (7:40.39) and 8th in the 1500m (14:46.47).