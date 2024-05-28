Pac-12 Finalist Tia Lindsay Transferring to Ohio State for 5th Year

Tia Lindsay has announced she will transfer to Ohio State to use her COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility. Lindsay spent her undergraduate career with the University of Arizona.

As a freshman, Lindsay concluded her season at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships finishing 11th in the 500 free in a personal best 4:47.97. She also finished 13th in the 200 free (1:49.04) and 16th in the 200 back (1:59.20).

She switched her Pac-12 lineup as a sophomore and had her highest finish come in the 400 IM as she was 14th in a lifetime best of a 4:18.78 (4:16.93 in prelims). She also finished 16th in the 500 free.

As a junior, she finished 23rd in both the 400 IM and 200 backstroke. She also swam in prelims of the 500 freestyle.

This past season, she switched her lineup once again as she swam the 200 IM. She swam to a 21st place finish in the 200 IM in a best time of a 1:59.86. She also was 21st in the 400 IM (4:17.19) and 23rd in the 200 back (2:00.54).

Her best collegiate SCY times are:

200 IM: 1:59.77

400 IM: 4:16.93

200 back: 1:58.87

500 free: 4:47.97

The Ohio State women finished 2nd at the 2024 Big Ten Championships, only 0.5 of a point behind Indiana. Based on her best times, Lindsay would already make numerous finals at the Big Ten level.

Her 200 IM best time would have finished in the middle of the ‘B’ final while her 400 IM would have made the ‘C’ final. Her 200 back and 500 free would also make the ‘C’ finals.

The team graduates their top 200 IMer from this past season Josie Panitz who swam to a 2nd place finish in the event at the Big Ten Championships in a 1:55.31. Rising senior Paige Hall also made the ‘A’ final in the event as she finished 4th in a 1:56.23.