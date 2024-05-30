NCAA Qualifier Victoria Raymond Transferring From Tulane To Alabama

2024 NCAA Qualifier Victoria Raymond has announced she will be transferring to Alabama for the upcoming season. She spent her freshman season with Tulane.

This past season, Raymond became Tulane’s 2nd NCAA qualifier in program history as she earned the invite in the 100 butterfly and was the #27 seed. At 2024 NCAAs, she finished 45th in the 200 fly in a 1:58.32 and 54th in the 100 fly in a 53.23. She scratched the 200 backstroke which notably is on the same day as the 200 fly.

All three of her personal best times in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 backstroke came at the 2024 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships. There she captured the conference title in the 200 fly (1:56.78). She also was 2nd in the 100 fly (51.70) and 200 back (1:56.55). She entered the transfer portal just over a month ago.

Raymond most recently competed at Canadian Olympic Trials, finishing 19th in the LCM 100 fly (1:01.61) and 88th in the 50 free (27.60). Raymond told SwimSwam last month that one of her goals is to make a Canadian National Team.

Raymond’s best SCY times are:

100 fly: 51.70

200 fly: 1:56.78

200 back: 1:56.55

Raymond now arrives at the Power 4 level with Alabama. The Alabama women finished 6th out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. They went on to finish 23rd at NCAAs.

Based on her best times, Raymond would have been 5th in the 100 fly at SECs right behind teammate Gaby Van Brunt who swam a 51.68 for 4th. Van Brunt also just finished her freshman season.

Raymond’s best 200 fly time would have finished 8th. The team did not have any finalists in the 200 butterfly at all this past SECs so the addition of Raymond there fills in a gap. Raymond’s best 200 back time would have made the ‘C’ final.

The team sent seven swimmers to NCAAs. The team finished 16th in the 200 medley relay and was disqualified in the 400 medley relay. Based on her best times, Raymond could potentially swim on the medley relays.