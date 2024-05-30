Arizona High School Finalist Courtney Crawford To Swim at University of Idaho (2024)

Courtney Crawford, an Arizona high school state finalist from Life Time Arizona Swim Team, has signed with the University of Idaho and will be heading to Moscow in the fall to compete as a Vandal for the 2024-2025 season.

“I want to say thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and teammates that have supported me throughout the years. Can’t wait for the next 4 years. Go Vandals!”

A four-year varsity letter winner at Desert Vista High School in Arizona, Crawford primarily specializes in breaststroke and IM and earned All-City honors all four high school seasons. This past season, she left her mark on the All-Time Top 10 Records at Desert Vista, posting the fifth fastest time ever in the 100 breast (1:06.27) and the sixth fastest time ever in the 200 IM (2:09.57).

She also helped lead Desert Vista to the AIA Division I State Championship title for the 2023-2024 season.

Crawford’s most recent short course yards competition was the Arizona Senior State Championship, where she recorded a personal best time in the 100 breast (1:05.95), 100 back (1:01.08) and 50 free (25.96).

Best Times (SCY)

100 breast – 1:05.95

200 breast – 2:22.44

200 IM – 2:09.57

400 IM – 4:38.59

A Division I Mid-Major school, the University of Idaho women’s swimming and diving team is led by head coach Mark Sowa, who joined the program in 2011. Under his guidance, the Vandals have recorded four top-four finishes at the Western Athletic Conference Championships and earned Scholar All-America Team distinction from the College Swim Coaches Association of America for 18 semesters.

Based on the times recorded this past season, Crawford would be #2 on the team in the 100 breast and #6 in the 200 IM for the upcoming season, but that does not account for the other incoming freshmen. Crawford will be joining a handful of other incoming breaststrokers who will make for good training partners over the next four years.

Crawford’s times would have landed her in the finals for the 100 breast, 200 breast and 400 IM at the Western Athletic Conference Championships, giving her a significant opportunity to make an immediate impact on the team.

Outside of competing, Crawford has worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor and plans to study exercise science. She is one of 11 incoming freshmen girls who have signed for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The full list of commits includes Crawford, Jaiden Engle, Kaitlyn Hafer, Sienna Lefeber, Holly Lenarz, Marie Mason, Adelaide McRoberts, Rylie Moxham, Caleigh Stoddard, Andie Wieber and Charlie Zollinger.